Nigeria: Absence of Moral Values Threatens Nigeria's Progress - Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has warned that Nigeria's social, economic, and political development could collapse without a strong moral foundation.

In a message to mark Eid-el-Fitr, issued through his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, the monarch expressed concern that despite having intellectuals, economists, and skilled politicians, the nation is deficient in the moral values rooted in its socio-cultural traditions and religious teachings.

He cautioned that scientific and technological advancement without a sound moral base could worsen human suffering and insecurity.

"A modern Nigerian society without a sound social and moral base will become its own worst enemy, leading to human misery, fear, insecurity, and self-inflicted challenges driven by misguided advancement," the monarch stated.

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Oba Owoade noted that many of Nigeria's persistent challenges stem from neglect or non-compliance with moral principles, resulting in stagnation across both public and private sectors.

He stressed that national development depends on the promotion of values such as justice, integrity, responsibility, selflessness, probity, and honesty among leaders and citizens.

The traditional ruler lamented the erosion of societal values, including honesty, good neighbourliness, and religious tolerance, noting that violence and insecurity have become normalised in the country.

"We have become so desensitised that we are no longer shocked by senseless killings. Even with the growing number of internally displaced persons, life continues as though nothing is wrong, with everything reduced to politics," he said.

The Alaafin urged Muslims to uphold the teachings of Prophet Ibrahim, emphasising faith, charity, and love for one another as pathways to lasting blessings.

He added that many of the country's security, corruption, and economic challenges are rooted in a lack of accountability to God, which also fuels distrust among Nigeria's diverse ethnic and religious groups.

According to him, fostering greater God-consciousness and adherence to moral principles would provide lasting solutions to the nation's challenges and promote peace and unity.

He called for sincere and sustained efforts to instil these values, noting that such a shift would not only improve life in the country but also secure a better future for generations to come.