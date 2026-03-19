Nigeria: Recognize Tinubu's Reform Agenda, DG Bto4pbat27, Tells Opposition Parties

-- They're strategic steps toward long-term national prosperity

The Director-General of BTO For PBAT 27, Ogbeni Adojutelegan Adesuyi Gideon, has called on opposition parties to acknowledge the reform efforts of President Bola Tinubu, noting that national development should take precedence over partisan politics.

Adojutelegan in a statement in Akure, the state capital, said that the President Tinubu's administration has implemented bold reforms aimed at stabilizing Nigeria's economy and repositioning the country for sustainable growth.

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He also commended the contributions of key government officials, including the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, noting that their efforts demonstrate a coordinated push for effective governance and institutional reform.

According to him "While constructive criticism is vital to democracy, opposition parties must objectively assess government policies and give credit where it is due.

"The reforms introduced by President Tinubu's administration, though challenging, are strategic steps toward long-term national prosperity. Politics should not overshadow efforts that benefit Nigerians."

He added that some policies, though initially difficult, are designed to address long-standing structural issues affecting the nation's economy and governance.

Adojutelegan urged political stakeholders to adopt a collaborative approach in supporting reforms that can enhance citizens' living standards.

The DG reiterated that national unity and collective responsibility are essential for navigating Nigeria through its current socio-economic challenges.