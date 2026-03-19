Nigeria: Counterfeit Cancer Drugs - NAFDAC Raises Alarm Over Fake Avastin, Tecentriq

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has raised the alarm over the circulation of counterfeit cancer medicines, Avastin and Tecentriq--across Nigeria, raising fears over patient safety and treatment outcomes.

In a public alert issued on Thursday, the agency confirmed that fake batches of Avastin 400mg/16ml (Bevacizumab) and Tecentriq 1200mg/20ml (Atezolizumab) had infiltrated the country's drug supply chain.

"These counterfeit oncology products pose a serious threat to public health," NAFDAC warned, adding that the alert followed official communication from Roche Nigeria after receiving multiple complaints from healthcare professionals nationwide.

Avastin is commonly used in treating recurrent glioblastoma in adults, while Tecentriq is prescribed for several advanced cancers, including lung cancer, liver cancer, and melanoma.

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According to the agency, several cases came to light after patients presented suspected fake drugs at hospitals.

Investigations revealed that the medicines were often sold at suspiciously lower prices, ranging between N180,000 and N350,000.

"The Marketing Authorisation Holder reported receiving complaints from healthcare professionals across Nigeria," NAFDAC stated.

"On investigation, clear evidence of counterfeit packaging materials was established."

An oncologist had earlier raised concerns about certain Avastin vials, prompting further scrutiny. The findings were damning.

NAFDAC identified specific counterfeit batches, including Avastin with batch numbers H4239A70, H2290A34, and A3508B02, as well as Tecentriq batch B3071A12.

The agency said the counterfeit products showed multiple red flags: Batch numbers that do not exist in the manufacturer's database, poor-quality printing and spelling errors, incorrect placement of information, tamper-evident labels inconsistent with genuine products and invalid serial numbers.

"The batch number does not exist in the Roche database, making lot tracing impossible," the agency noted.

NAFDAC further warned that counterfeit cancer medicines could contain "incorrect or no active ingredients, harmful contaminants, or wrong dosage strength," with devastating consequences.

"This could result in treatment failure, disease progression, serious adverse events, or death," the agency cautioned.

However, the agency disclosed that chemical analysis could not be conducted as no physical samples were available, with investigations relying on photographic evidence submitted by complainants.

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NAFDAC has directed all zonal directors and state coordinators to intensify surveillance and immediately "mop up the counterfeit products" within their jurisdictions.

The agency also urged importers, distributors, healthcare professionals, and patients to remain vigilant.

"Ensure medicines are sourced only from authorised and licensed suppliers," NAFDAC advised.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected counterfeit or substandard medicines through NAFDAC offices, its hotline (0800-162-3322), or via email at [email protected].