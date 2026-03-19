Nigeria: Canaanland Golf Club to Stage Anniversary Tourney April 25

The Canaanland Golf Course and Country Club will host a golf tournament on April 25 to commemorate its second anniversary, with both professional and amateur golfers expected to compete in the event.

Felix Aganbi, chairman of the club and chief executive of Akogate Group, said the competition, scheduled for the club's 18-hole course in Koko, Delta State, would attract seasoned golfers as well as emerging talents.

According to Aganbi, the anniversary tournament is designed to promote the development of golf in Nigeria while creating opportunities for upcoming players.

"The second anniversary of the 18-hole golf course will attract international talents and also provide opportunities for emerging golfers," he said in a statement.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The tournament is being supported by Sir Alfred and Mrs. Warami Temile, the statement added.

Aganbi noted that the event would also serve as a platform to promote investment opportunities in Koko, a coastal community in Delta State.

"On Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Canaanland Golf Course and Country Club, Koko, we will host local and foreign investors, amateur and professional golfers, highlight the benefits of investing in Koko town and celebrate Delta State's rich history and culture," he said.

Organisers said the one-day competition would feature categories for male and female golfers, with prize money available for winners.

Beyond golf, Aganbi disclosed that the club has expanded its sporting offerings to include badminton, table tennis and darts.

"The one-day event marks our club's second anniversary and also reflects our expansion beyond golf to include badminton, table tennis and darts," he said.

The anniversary celebration will also feature networking sessions for participants and guests, alongside activities focused on skills development, health and wellness.

As part of the programme, the club plans to organise a medical outreach that will provide eye care services and general health checks at the Christiana Aganbi Sickbay.