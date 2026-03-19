Nigeria: Imo Police Raid Ipob/Esn Camp, Recover 300 Ieds

The Imo Police Command said it has successfully overrun a proscribed IPOB/ESN terrorists' camp, known as "Mother Valley," neutralising two terrorists and recovering over 300 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The commissioner of Police, Audu Bosso, confirmed the raid on Wednesday during a news briefing at the command's headquarters in Owerri. He stated that the operation was carried out in synergy with the military and other sister security agencies, targeting the terrorists' camp in Orsu Local Government Area between February and March.

"The terrorists engaged the operatives in a gun battle but were ultimately subdued by the operatives' superior firepower. During the operation, two terrorists were neutralised, while over 300 IEDs, gas cylinders, galvanised pipes, and five exotic vehicles were recovered," Bosso said.

In addition to the camp raid, the command arrested 75 persons in connection with various crimes, including kidnapping and murder. Multiple AK-47 rifles, several rounds of live ammunition, three magazines, two locally made pistols, one Beretta pistol, and six stolen motorcycles were also recovered during the operations.

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Bosso further disclosed that on March 3, operatives thwarted an attack by suspected IPOB/ESN members on ADAPALM, a state government property in Ohaji/Egbema LGA. During the attack, the assailants set heavy machinery and equipment on fire. One of the attackers was neutralised while others fled with gunshot injuries. The deceased was taken to a hospital and later confirmed dead, with his body deposited at the FUTHO mortuary for autopsy and further investigation.

He explained that on March 14, during a surveillance patrol, the hoodlums resurfaced and engaged operatives in another gun battle. They were overpowered and fled, abandoning three AK-47 rifles and three magazines loaded with 65 rounds of live ammunition.

According to Bosso, the crime wave in Imo has drastically reduced, creating a safer environment for residents and visitors alike. He assured the public that maximum security measures are in place for a hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration, including heavy deployments in worship centers and recreational facilities.

The police chief also advised travelers to drive safely during the festive period and obey traffic regulations. He urged residents to continue supporting the police with credible and timely information to maintain security in the state.