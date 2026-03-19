Nigeria: Tinubu Seeks UK Support On Terrorism, Regional Stability

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for stronger partnership with the United Kingdom to tackle terrorism and promote regional stability in West Africa, citing growing security challenges linked to the Sahel.

The President made the call on Wednesday night while speaking at a state banquet held in his honour at Windsor Castle, where he reaffirmed the enduring relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

"Our West African region faces complex terrorism challenges with roots in the Sahel. Nigeria carries an enormous responsibility to help safeguard regional stability," Tinubu said.

"In confronting these threats, partnership with the United Kingdom remains essential and I look forward to my meeting with Prime Minister Kier Starmer tomorrow."

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Tinubu, who described it as a profound honour to address the gathering, said the occasion provided an opportunity to reaffirm the longstanding bonds of friendship, history and shared purpose between both countries.

He expressed appreciation to King Charles III and Queen Camilla for the warmth and hospitality extended to him, his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, and the Nigerian delegation, noting that his address at Windsor Castle was historic as the first by a Nigerian leader at the venue.

The President highlighted the historical and institutional ties between both nations, noting that Britain's contributions to democratic governance continue to resonate globally.

He referenced the Magna Carta of 1215 as laying the foundations for the rule of law and parliamentary democracy, while also acknowledging the influence of British thinkers such as Thomas Hobbes, John Locke and Edmund Burke in shaping democratic ideals.

Tinubu added that Nigeria's legal system, parliamentary institutions and civil service structures have drawn from British traditions, adapted to the country's national context.

He, however, emphasised that beyond institutions, the strongest link between both nations remains their people, particularly the Nigerian community in the United Kingdom.

According to him, Nigerians in the UK contribute significantly to national life, especially in the National Health Service where Nigerian doctors and nurses play vital roles.

The President also cited the contributions of individuals of Nigerian heritage in sports, including rugby player Maro Itoje, footballers Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze, as well as boxer Anthony Joshua, as examples of the human connection between both countries.

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Tinubu noted that Nigeria's partnership with the UK is further strengthened through the Commonwealth of Nations, adding that Nigeria remains committed to contributing to the growth of the organisation.

Despite the security challenges facing the region, the President expressed optimism about Nigeria's future, describing the country as a nation of resilient and ambitious people.

"We are a nation of diverse and vibrant people, of young people dreaming big, of entrepreneurs with a global outlook, and of a hopeful people determined to realise their full potential," he said.

Tinubu also recalled the support he received in the United Kingdom during Nigeria's military era, expressing gratitude for the refuge extended to pro-democracy activists, including himself.

On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, he thanked the British monarch, members of the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom for their longstanding friendship, expressing confidence that relations between both countries would continue to grow.