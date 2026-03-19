Nigeria: Malami Breaks Silence, Declares 'No Retreat, No Surrender' in Message to Supporters

Former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has issued a message of appreciation to his supporters while signaling what appears to be a renewed determination to remain active in Nigeria's political and legal landscape.

In a statement released by his media aide, Mohammed Bello Doka, Malami expressed deep gratitude to family, friends, and associates who stood by him during what he described as a "difficult period," marked by intense public scrutiny and media narratives.

Framing his message in religious reflection, Malami thanked Almighty Allah for strength and guidance, emphasising that patience and truth ultimately prevail in moments of trial.

He reserved special appreciation for prominent political figures across party lines, including Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and Peter Obi, among others, for what he described as their "courage, support, and principled intervention."

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According to Malami, their solidarity at a time "when silence would have been more convenient" reinforced his belief in justice and due process.

Beyond appreciation, however, the former minister struck a more resolute and forward-looking tone, warning that Nigeria is at "one of the gravest moments in its history" and calling for collective action to address challenges facing the nation.

He urged Nigerians to rise in defense of justice, accountability, and national dignity, positioning the current moment as a turning point that requires "courageous voices and principled leadership."

"The struggle for justice, accountability, and national redemption is only just beginning," the statement read, underscoring what appears to be Malami's intention to remain a central voice in national discourse.

The message culminated in a defiant declaration that now serves as its defining note: "No retreat, no surrender."

The phrase, repeated as a rallying call, signals a hardened stance and suggests that Malami is preparing for continued engagement--politically, legally, or both--amid ongoing debates surrounding his role and legacy.

With that declaration, Malami's message shifts from gratitude to mobilization, positioning his supporters--and potentially a broader coalition of Nigerians--for what he describes as a sustained struggle to "reclaim the promise of Nigeria."

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