Nigeria: 2baba Announces 25th Anniversary Concert in Lagos

Nigerian music legend, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has unveiled plans for a landmark concert to celebrate 25 years in the music industry.

The event, titled "The 2Baba Experience," is scheduled to hold on March 29, 2026, at Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos.

The concert is expected to serve as a major moment of reflection and celebration, highlighting the evolution of Nigerian and African music on the global stage.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Over the past two and a half decades, 2Baba has remained one of Africa's most influential artists, playing a key role in shaping the modern sound and international recognition of Nigerian music.

Organisers said the event will not only celebrate his career but also spotlight the growth of Afrobeats and honour artists who continue to push Nigerian music worldwide.

The show is expected to feature performances from multiple generations of artists, bringing together key figures across the music industry to showcase Nigeria's rise as a global entertainment powerhouse.

As part of the celebration, 2Baba will also recognise contemporary artists who have contributed significantly to expanding the global reach of African music.

Speaking on the upcoming concert, he said: "This celebration is bigger than me. It is about the journey of our music, our culture, and the many talented artists who have carried the sound of Africa to the world. I am grateful to everyone who has been part of this story for the past 25 years."

Fans are to expect an evening of live performances, special guest appearances, and memorable moments celebrating the legacy of Nigerian music.

Further details on performers, ticketing, and event partners are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.