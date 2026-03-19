Nigeria: Who Makes the Best Jollof Rice? King Charles Offers 'Diplomatic' Answer

At a state banquet in Windsor, the British monarch used a lighthearted reference to Jollof Rice to spotlight the influence of Nigerians across key sectors of British life.

Britain's King Charles III has declared Nigerian jollof rice the best, seemingly putting an end to the long-standing culinary rivalry across West Africa.

The king made the declaration on Wednesday while hosting a state banquet for Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu at Windsor Castle.

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PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Tinubu's visit marked the first by a Nigerian leader in 37 years and made him the first Nigerian president to be hosted by the British monarch at Windsor Castle.

In a video posted on Sky News' YouTube page, the 77-year-old praised the UK for being home to so many successful people of Nigerian heritage.

He noted that Nigerians who have made Britain their home are now central to British life, excelling at the highest levels across business, technology, academia, law, science, sport, literature and the arts.

The king said: "I have met so many of these quiet heroes in our schools, businesses, national health service and universities, including countless young people who have flourished through the work of my King's Trust over the last 50 years.

"Only last week I was delighted to host a rather lively group of them for a jollof and tea party at St James's Palace. I was firmly assured that the jollof was only the best, Nigerian, of course, or perhaps it was Ghanaian or Senegalese. Diplomatically, I cannot remember."

Entertainment

He also praised Nigerians for their remarkable influence in the UK, from leading the Afrobeats scene and thriving in Nollywood to competing at the highest level in the Premier League (EPL).

Charles III added that no one could have imagined, during his first visit to Nigeria 36 years ago, that those he met would go on to make such a lasting impact in the UK.

"From Afrobeats filling our concert halls and Nollywood captivating our screens to stars competing in our Premier League and adjudicating our highest courts, so much of Britain's culture is in truth profoundly enriched by Nigeria.

"Whether they are Nigerians who have chosen Britain as their adopted place to invest, trade or study, or Britons who cherish their personal connection to Nigeria, they all represent a living bridge of over half a million people who connect our nations, Mr President, and help make our cultures richer, our shared security stronger and our economies more prosperous", he said.

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Connection

He expressed delight in welcoming Mr Tinubu, his wife, Oluremi, and numerous distinguished Nigerians to the state.

The king added that the bonds between Nigeria and his nation grow stronger every day, as do their economic ties.

He noted that Mr Tinubu's visit offered a chance to celebrate the mutual commitment, with Nigeria investing in Britain's future just as Britain invests in Nigeria.

He said, "Leading Nigerian banks have chosen the City of London as a global base. Examples of the best Nigerian companies are listed on the London Stock Exchange, and UK Export Finance is supporting investment in Nigeria's ports. In education, British schools and universities are opening their doors in Nigeria, and British and Nigerian technology companies are forming ever closer partnerships.

"I was pleased to see that visitors from Nigeria spent £178 million in Britain in 2024, and 251,000 people from Britain travelled to Nigeria and spent just as much in return. And in January of this year, Nigeria became the United Kingdom's biggest export market in Africa. And whilst I hear that in Nigeria the phrase made in the UK has always symbolised the highest quality, it evidently now has a distinctively Nigerian flavour."