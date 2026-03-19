Senegal: Mukazayire Meets Senegal President On Tour to Rally Support for Mushikiwabo's Francophonie Bid

The Minister of Sports, Nelly Mukazayire, on Monday, March 18, met with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, delivering a message from President Paul Kagame.

It was part of ongoing efforts to rally support for Louise Mushikiwabo's candidacy for another term at the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF).

ALSO READ: Mukazayire rallies support for Mushikiwabo's La Francophonie bid in Mauritania

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According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the discussions focused on shared priorities within La Francophonie, particularly youth and economic development, while also addressing Mushikiwabo's bid to continue leading the organisation.

The meeting is part of a broader diplomatic push by Rwanda to consolidate backing for Mushikiwabo ahead of the next OIF Secretary-General elections.

Mukazayire has been engaging leaders across member states to advocate for Mushikiwabo's candidacy. On March 16, she visited Mauritania, where she was received by President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani and similarly conveyed a message from Kagame while discussing the Francophonie agenda.

ALSO READ: Nduhungirehe in Djibouti to lobby for Mushikiwabo's Francophonie candidacy

At the same time, Foreign Affairs Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe has also visited Djibouti where he met President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh to lobby support for Mushikiwabo.

The OIF brings together countries and governments with ties to the French language and culture, representing over 300 million French speakers worldwide.

First elected in 2018, Mushikiwabo was re-elected in 2022 for a four-year term. Rwanda confirmed her candidacy for a third term earlier this year.

The next election is scheduled for November during the Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.