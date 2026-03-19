Kenya: Top British School to Open Second Facility in Tatu City After Lagos

Nairobi — Wellington College Education will establish a new teaching facility in Tatu City, marking its second expansion in Africa after Lagos.

The institution, set to open in 2028, will be a co-educational day and boarding school catering to 1,500 students aged between 3 and 18, targeting both local and international learners.

The campus will feature amenities including over 100 kilometres of exercise trails, parks, open spaces, and access to Tatu City's urban wildlife sanctuary, alongside diverse housing options.

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"Receiving a top British education no longer requires sending children to the United Kingdom. Wellington College International Kenya offers a blend of academic rigour and extra-curricular activities and amenities found only at Tatu City," said Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour.

Tatu City, a Special Economic Zone, has attracted over Sh450 billion in investments and hosts more than 75 companies including Naivas, Heineken, NCBA Group, CCI Global, Emirates Logistics, and Dormans.

The SEZ offers incentives including a 10 percent corporate tax rate for the first 10 years, 15 percent for the next decade, and exemptions on VAT, import duty, and stamp duty.

"Wellington College International Kenya marks a transformative moment for education in East Africa," said Anthony Seldon, Founding Director of Wellington College Education.

"In Kenya, this vision will help young people understand not only how to use emerging technologies wisely, but how to live with purpose, compassion and integrity," he added.