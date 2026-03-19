West Africa: Nigeria, Sweden Deepen Trade Cooperation

Nigeria and Sweden have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in key sectors.

Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, received in audience the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Nigeria, H.E. Anna Westerholm, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, where both sides made the declaration, according to a statement by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the spokesperson of the Ministry, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Ambassador Westerholm noted the strong goodwill and openness she has encountered in Nigeria and expressed Sweden's readiness to deepen engagement across multiple areas of mutual interest.

The Ambassador also highlighted trade, investment, and partnerships as central priorities for Sweden's engagement with Nigeria.

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She emphasised Sweden's interest in supporting Nigeria's green and digital transition, particularly through cooperation in digital infrastructure, innovation, and technology development.

As a leading technology and innovation-driven economy, Sweden sees considerable opportunities to collaborate with Nigeria in strengthening digital connectivity and infrastructure.

In addition to technology, the Ambassador highlighted potential collaboration in the energy sector, as well as in the cultural and creative industries, particularly in music production and the broader creative economy.

Recognising the global influence of Nigeria's Afrobeats and creative talent, she noted prospects for partnerships that could combine Swedish expertise in music production and business models with Nigeria's vibrant creative sector.

Ambassador Westerholm further informed the Minister that Sweden had recently upgraded its commercial engagement in Nigeria, including the establishment of a Swedish Trade Office in Lagos led by a government-appointed Trade Commissioner.

This development followed the earlier visit of the Swedish Crown Princess to Nigeria and signals Sweden's intention to strengthen trade and investment ties with Nigeria.

In his remarks, Tuggar buttressed Nigeria's commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and regional cooperation mechanisms as essential tools for addressing the region's complex security and governance challenges.

He emphasised Nigeria's continued engagement with ECOWAS member states and regional partners in promoting stability, dialogue, and long-term solutions to the challenges facing the Sahel and the wider West African sub-region.

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Both parties agreed to continue high-level consultations and explore additional avenues for cooperation that will further deepen the longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship between Nigeria and Sweden.

The State Secretary of Sweden is expected to visit Nigeria next week for high-level discussions.