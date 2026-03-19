West Africa: Nigeria Targets $20bn Yearly From Space Sector

Nigeria is pushing to carve out a share of the rapidly expanding global space economy projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2040, with officials saying the country could generate over $20 billion annually from its satellite and space technology sector.

Managing Director of Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited, Jane Egerton-Idehen, said the country is already seeing significant growth in its satellite communications industry, with the government owned operator recording a 300 per cent increase in revenue within the last two years.

She disclosed this while speaking on Business Daily on Trust TV.

The global space economy, driven by satellite communications, earth observation, navigation and data services, is expected to surpass $1 trillion by 2040, creating new opportunities for countries investing in space technology.

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Egerton-Idehen said Nigeria is positioning itself among the top three players in Africa's satellite ecosystem, leveraging space technology for sectors such as national security, agriculture, healthcare and broadcasting.

"We are not laying quietly in the space economy," she said, adding, "Nigeria has been active in the sector for about two decades and we are beginning to see the impact across multiple industries."

According to her, satellite infrastructure is becoming increasingly important for security agencies that require communication in areas where traditional telecom networks are weak or unavailable.

"We support several security agencies with intelligence and communication capabilities because satellites allow transmission in areas where terrestrial communication cannot work," she said.

She also said satellite enabled technology is being deployed to support precision agriculture, allowing farmers to monitor soil nutrients, humidity and temperature remotely through Internet of Things devices.

"With these tools, a farmer can determine when crops need water, when nutrients are low and even predict harvest output," she said.

Beyond agriculture, she noted that satellite services are helping to bridge connectivity gaps in rural communities.

Nigeria's broadband penetration currently stands at about 48-50 per cent, with the federal government targeting 70 per cent coverage under the national broadband plan.

Egerton-Idehen said satellite technology is expected to complement fibre and mobile networks to reach remote communities where building telecom infrastructure may not be commercially viable.

"How do you build a base station in a village of only 20 people?" she asked.

"Satellite helps solve that challenge because once we can see the sky, we can transmit," she added.

She said the agency is implementing Project 774, an initiative aimed at extending connectivity to all 774 local government areas in the country.

So far, she said, the programme has connected 45 local government secretariats across eight states, with further expansion underway.

In broadcasting, Egerton-Idehen said NIGCOMSAT currently carries more than half of Nigeria's broadcast traffic, including signals from several state owned television stations.

She also revealed that the agency has been working with over 50 Nigerian startups in the space technology ecosystem over the past two years to encourage local innovation.

"We want Nigerians not just to consume technology but to build it," she said.

Nigeria is also preparing to replace its current communications satellite, which is expected to reach the end of its operational lifespan around 2028.

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Egerton-Idehen said the federal government has approved the launch of two new communication satellites to sustain and expand the country's capacity in satellite communications.

"Technology evolves, and satellites have life cycles," she said, adding, "The key is ensuring the next generation is ready before the current one retires."

She added that human capital development is critical to the growth of the industry, noting that more than 500 Nigerian youths were trained in space related technologies last year.

According to her, the goal is to build a pipeline of local expertise capable of developing and managing future space infrastructure.

Nigeria will later this month host a Satellite Week to mark 20 years of NIGCOMSAT's operations and bring together stakeholders to discuss the future of the country's space industry.