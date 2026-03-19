Senegal/Morocco: CAF Strips Senegal of Afcon Title, Crowns Morocco Champions

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has stripped the Teranga Lions of Senegal of their AFCON 2025 title.

The continental football governing body says its Appeal Board ruled that Senegal forfeited the match by leaving the pitch according to its tournament regulations.

According to CAF's statement, the Appeal Board awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory win, and crowned the Atlas Lions the AFCON 2025 champions.

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Senegal faced hosts Morocco in the AFCON 25 final in Rabat, and Morocco were awarded a last-minute penalty that was disputed despite VAR confirmation. The Senegalese players stormed off the pitch in protest, but returned several minutes later to continue the match.

Brahim Diaz's penalty was saved, and Senegal went on to score an extra-time winner and clinch a second AFCON title.

Morocco appealed Senegal's action of leaving the pitch, but CAF's disciplinary board ruled in favour of Senegal, leading to an appeal by Morocco's Football Federation.

However, in a shocking turn of events, CAF declared Morocco champions and removed Senegal as winners for breach of Article 84 of tournament regulations.

According to CAF', the Appeal Board awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory win, and crowned the Atlas Lions the AFCON 2025 champions.

"The CAF Appeal Board decided that in application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the Final Match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 ("the Match"), with the result of the Match being recorded as 3-0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF)."

CAF's pronouncement means Morocco have won their second ever AFCON title, and first in 50 years. It is also the second consecutive tournament where hosts will win the AFCON title, and the 12th host to win the title.

Suspensions and Fines reduced

Other decisions taken by the CAF Appeal Board includes a reduction of suspension for Morocco's Ismaël Saibari, and reduction of fine imposed on the Federation of the conduct of its ball boys.

The Appeal Board upheld Saibari's misconduct during the match, but reduc3d his three-match suspension to two matches. Saibari will however serve one match suspension immediately, while the other is suspended.

A fine of USD 100,000 previously handed to Saibar by the Disciplinary Board was also set aside.

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The ball boys removed goalkeeper's towels during Morocco's semi-final against Nigeria, and also in the final showpiece, a misconduct upheld by the Appeal Board, but the fine was reduced to USD 50,000. Furthermore, the Federation was also asked to pay a reduced fine of USD 10,000 for fans' use of lasers. However, appeal against Morocco officials' interference with the VAR review was dismissed and the USD 100,000 fine upheld.