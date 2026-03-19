Morocco/Nigeria: After CAF Ruling, Morocco Says Ready to Host Wafcon

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has expressed confidence in its readiness to host a successful Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), despite lingering controversy surrounding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The assurance comes in the wake of a contentious ruling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which awarded Morocco the AFCON 2025 title after stripping Senegal of victory.

Senegal had initially defeated Morocco 1-0 after extra time in the final played on January 18, but the result was overturned after the Senegalese team staged a 17-minute walk-off in protest of a stoppage-time penalty awarded to the hosts.

CAF's Appeals Committee, citing Article 82 of its regulations, ruled that any team leaving the pitch without the referee's consent forfeits the match. The decision saw the game awarded 3-0 in favour of Morocco, handing the North Africans their first AFCON title in 50 years.

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Senegal has since rejected the ruling and confirmed plans to challenge the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

In a statement on Wednesday, the Moroccan FA said its position was not to contest the outcome of the final on sporting grounds but to uphold the laws, integrity and fairness of the Africa Cup of Nations.

It partly reads: "Following the initial decision, which the FRMF appealed, CAF has acknowledged that the rules, known to all and applicable to all, had not been respected.

"The FRMF has complied with the correct procedures governing the resolution of disputes, including submitting its arguments and taking part in the hearings to which it was invited.

"This decision helps to clarify the framework applicable to similar situations in the future and contributes to the consistency and credibility of international competitions, particularly African football.

"The FRMF will continue to advocate with continental and international bodies for the fair application of the rules governing the competitions it participates in. It now intends to turn its attention towards upcoming sporting events, in particular the upcoming FIFA World Cup and the Women's AFCON this summer.

"The Federation wishes to commend all the nations that took part in this edition of AFCON."

Recall CAF had earlier rescheduled the 2026 WAFCON, initially slated for March 17 to April 3, citing unforeseen circumstances.

The expanded tournament will now hold from July 25 to August 16, 2026, with Morocco retaining hosting rights.