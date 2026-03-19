Nigeria: Tinubu's Leadership Elevates Nigeria's Global Standing, Says Obidike, APC Chieftain

19 March 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Hon. Chief Obidike Chukwuebuka, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has commended President Bola Tinubu's leadership, stating that it has significantly boosted Nigeria's global profile and economic prospects.

Obidike, who is part of the President's diplomatic entourage to the United Kingdom, made the remarks during a high-level working visit to London, where he highlighted the administration's efforts at driving economic reforms and strengthening international partnerships.

He noted that the President's policies have inspired renewed confidence in Nigeria's economy, attracting foreign investments and stimulating growth across key sectors.

According to him, the administration's focus on economic diversification, infrastructure development, and strategic global alliances has repositioned Nigeria as a major player on the international stage.

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Obidike further stated that Tinubu's diplomatic engagements have played a crucial role in rebranding the country and deepening bilateral relations with the United Kingdom and other global partners.

He added that Nigeria is increasingly being seen as an attractive destination for investment, particularly in sectors such as trade, energy, and technology.

The APC chieftain also disclosed that the ongoing London visit has drawn interest from international stakeholders, including government officials, business leaders, and investors, many of whom have expressed willingness to explore new opportunities for collaboration with Nigeria.

Reaffirming the administration's commitment to national development, Obidike said the government remains focused on delivering economic prosperity, security, and greater global recognition for Nigerians.

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