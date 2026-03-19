Liberia: Govt Names Alieu F. Nyei to Lead Liberia's Second MCC Compact Development

The Liberian government has appointed economist and public finance specialist Alieu Fuad Nyei as National Coordinator to lead the development of the country's second compact under the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), following concurrence from the MCC and approval by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning said Nyei emerged as the top candidate through a competitive and rigorous selection process that included technical assessments, structured interviews, and comprehensive background checks conducted jointly by the government and the MCC.

"The National Coordinator will play a central role in Liberia's compact development process, supporting evidence-based policy analysis, and facilitating effective collaboration between national stakeholders and the Millennium Challenge Corporation," the ministry said in a statement issued Wednesday, March 18.

Driving High-Impact Investments

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According to the ministry, Nyei will contribute significantly to the design of high-impact investments aimed at promoting sustainable economic growth, strengthening institutional capacity, and improving livelihoods across Liberia.

The MCC compact is widely regarded as a key development instrument, supporting large-scale investments in infrastructure, governance and economic reform.

Seasoned Economist with Extensive Experience

Nyei brings more than 15 years of experience in macroeconomic management, the energy sector, regulatory economics and public financial management reforms.

He previously served in several roles at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, including Assistant Minister for Fiscal Affairs. He was also competitively recruited under Liberia's first MCC Compact to lead Regulatory Economics at the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Beyond government service, Nyei has consulted with the Collaborative Africa Budget Reform Initiative (CABRI), where he coached reform teams in the finance ministries of Liberia, Sierra Leone and The Gambia on locally identified public financial management challenges using the Public Driven Iterative Adaptation (PDIA) approach.

Since 2023, he has served as a member of the International Advisory Group on Public Finance established by ODI Global to support its development and public finance work.

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Strong Academic and Professional Credentials

Nyei holds a Master of Public Administration in Economic Policy Management, with a specialization in energy and environment, from Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs in the United States. He also earned a Master of Science in International Finance and Economic Development from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom.

He has completed advanced certification and executive training in financial modeling, utility regulation, strategy, public financial management, leadership and macroeconomic policy through institutions including the Corporate Finance Institute, Harvard Kennedy School, the London School of Economics and Political Science, the Public Utility Research Center at the University of Florida, the Florence School of Regulation at the European University Institute, and the International Monetary Fund.

Commitment to Transparency and Inclusion

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the compact development process remains inclusive, transparent and aligned with Liberia's national development priorities.

The ministry said the process will support broader goals of sustainable economic transformation and improved public service delivery across the country.