Nigeria: I Found Safety in UK During Military Era - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has recalled how he found refuge in the United Kingdom during Nigeria's pro-democracy struggle, revealing that his residence was once placed under police protection following threats from agents of the military regime.

Tinubu spoke on Wednesday at a state banquet hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

In his remarks, the President expressed gratitude to Britain for its support to Nigerians during the years of military rule.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Your Majesty, I wish to express Nigeria's deep gratitude to this great nation for the refuge and support it extended during the dark years of military dictatorship," he said.

"Like many Nigerians involved in the pro-democracy struggle, I found safety here, and I recall that my residence was placed under Metropolitan Police protection following threats from agents of the junta."

Tinubu described the experience as significant, noting that it was "deeply humbling" to return to the UK as president of a democratic Nigeria.

Nigeria's pro-democracy struggle reached a peak in the 1990s after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by Moshood Abiola under the military regime of Ibrahim Babangida, a development that sparked widespread protests and resistance across the country.

Tinubu also highlighted Nigeria's prevailing security challenges, particularly terrorism driven by instability in the Sahel, and underscored the need for sustained cooperation with the United Kingdom.

"Our West African region faces complex terrorism challenges with roots in the Sahel. Nigeria carries an enormous responsibility to help safeguard regional stability.

"In confronting these threats, partnership with the United Kingdom remains essential," he said, adding that he looked forward to meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The President also expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations, noting that both countries are bound by a shared commitment to progress, mutual respect, and common values.

The visit by President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi, marks the first official visit by a Nigerian leader in 37 years.