Nigeria: Rirs Bans Unauthorised Tax Collection, Orders Mdas to Stop Direct Revenue Drive

PORT HARCOURT — The Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RIRS) has banned unauthorised tax collection across the state and directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to immediately stop the direct collection of taxes and other government levies.

The directive was contained in a public notice issued in Port Harcourt by the Executive Chairman of RIRS, Mr. Israel Egbunefu, who reaffirmed the agency's commitment to strengthening revenue administration and ensuring compliance with tax regulations.

Egbunefu urged all taxable residents to file their Annual Individual Income Tax Returns on or before March 31, 2026, in line with the provisions of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025.

He warned members of the public and the business community against making payments to unauthorised individuals or groups, stressing that all government revenues must be paid through designated RIRS platforms following proper assessment.

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The RIRS boss said the directive applies to all categories of income earners, including public and private sector employees, self-employed individuals, business owners, and professionals operating within the state.

He emphasised that timely filing of tax returns is essential for promoting transparency, efficient tax administration, and full compliance with national tax laws.

Egbunefu cautioned that failure to meet the deadline may attract penalties and other sanctions, urging taxpayers to ensure that their 2025 returns are accurately completed and submitted through approved channels.

The agency also directed MDAs to cease the direct collection of taxes, levies, and other revenues, noting that the move is aimed at enhancing accountability, blocking leakages, and promoting a transparent, centralised revenue system.

He reiterated that RIRS remains the sole authority legally empowered to assess and collect revenues on behalf of the state government under the Rivers State Board of Internal Revenue Service Law.

Egbunefu further prohibited MDAs from appointing third-party agents for revenue collection, describing the practice as illegal and a major source of revenue leakages.

He warned that any MDA or individual found violating the directive would face appropriate legal sanctions, underscoring the state government's zero tolerance for illegal revenue practices.