South Africa/Senegal: Malema's EFF Condemns CAF Decision to Strip Senegal of Afcon Title

South African political party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned the Confederation of African Football (Caf) for stripping Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations 2025 title and awarding it to Morocco.

Senegal had initially secured a 1-0 victory after extra time in a tense final played in Morocco. However, the match ended in chaos following a late penalty decision that triggered protests from Senegal's technical bench.

Play was briefly halted as some fans attempted to access the pitch before security restored order.

Caf's Appeals Board later overturned the result, ruling that Senegal breached Articles 82 and 84 of Afcon regulations due to misconduct during the final.

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The board awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory and imposed additional sanctions, including a two-match suspension (one suspended) for Moroccan player Ismael Saibari, alongside fines related to VAR operations, ball boys, and the use of laser devices.

In a strongly worded statement, the EFF described the Caf decision as unjust and a misuse of regulatory provisions.

"This decision represents a dangerous overreach by Caf and a fundamental misapplication of its own regulations," the party said.

The EFF argued that Caf rules only permit forfeiture where a team refuses to continue play, withdraws, or abandons a match without the referee's authorisation--conditions it insists were not met in this case.

According to the party, the referee allowed the match to proceed, with Morocco continuing to participate fully, including taking a penalty which they missed, before Senegal ultimately won in open play.

"To later reinterpret events as though the match had been illegitimate is not only inconsistent, but a deliberate distortion of both the laws of the game and Caf's own statutes," the statement added.

The party also raised concerns about Morocco's influence within Caf structures, suggesting that financial and political leverage may have played a role in the outcome.

"This incident raises serious and long-standing concerns about the disproportionate influence of Morocco within Caf structures," the EFF said, pointing to broader concerns about the intersection of sport, economics, and politics on the continent.

It further criticised Morocco's conduct during the tournament, citing logistical challenges faced by teams and alleged disruptions at match venues, including incidents involving ball boys interfering with opposition equipment.

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The EFF pledged solidarity with Senegal, warning that decisions of this nature risk eroding public confidence in African football governance.

It cautioned that such actions reduce the sport to a contest shaped by political and financial power rather than fair competition.