Liberia: CDC Raises Security Concerns Over Makona River Mining Dispute

- The opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has urged the Liberian government to prioritize national interest amid rising tensions along the Liberia-Guinea border linked to mining activities on the Makona River.

In a press release issued in Monrovia, the party warned that Liberia's territorial integrity is at risk and stressed that patriotism must take precedence over private or commercial interests.

The CDC noted that Liberia and Guinea have maintained peaceful relations since the end of the civil war, making the recent developments along the border particularly concerning.

The party cited reports of sand mining along the Makona River and questioned whether the Ministry of Mines and Energy has authorized any operations in the disputed area.

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It also raised concerns about alleged links between the mining activities and a reported $10 million development project in Foya, Lofa County, criticizing the government for a lack of transparency.

Signed by CDC National Chairman Janga A. Kowo, the statement emphasized that no public official should be permitted to compromise Liberia's security or sovereignty.

The party called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to demonstrate decisive leadership and ensure accountability, warning that inaction could suggest that private interests are being placed above national security.

While welcoming the Mano River Union's mediation efforts, the CDC stressed the need for domestic accountability, including a full investigation into the causes of the border tension.

It also called for clarification of the legal status of the Makona River and an inquiry into reports that Guinean authorities seized Liberian mining equipment.

The CDC concluded by urging citizens to remain vigilant and demand transparency, warning that Liberia must not be drawn into conflict due to the actions of self-serving officials.