Liberia: Senate Halts Debate On LPRC Reform Bill Over Altered Copies

The Liberian Senate on Tuesday suspended debate and voting on a bill to formally establish the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) after Senator Abraham D. Dillon discovered that copies of the bill had been altered in committee.

Different versions were reportedly circulated among senators, prompting concerns about accuracy and transparency.

Dillon, who sponsored the bill, said clauses presented during debate did not match his original submission.

He requested that the matter be tabled to allow committees to review the bill and distribute a single, agreed-upon version to all senators.

The Senate accepted the request and instructed the joint Judiciary and Environment committees to revise and recirculate the report.

The proposed legislation seeks to give LPRC statutory status and repeal provisions of the 1989 law that granted it exclusive control over petroleum regulation and commercialization.

Dillon argued that although LPRC has operated since 1978 as a state-owned entity, it lacks a proper enabling statute, making its operations constitutionally deficient.

He also raised concerns about provisions that allow the managing director to control significant funds without proper oversight and about the inclusion of regulatory fees in the bill.

If passed, the law would reconstitute LPRC as a statutory body with a clear governance structure, defined powers, and stronger accountability in line with the 1986 Constitution.