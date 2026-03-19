Liberia: Guinean Soldiers Return After a Brief Scare

Sorlumba Town, Foya District, Lofa County, March 18, 2026 | Calm has returned to the border town after the presence of some 40 Guinean soldiers caused a scare in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Guinean soldiers reportedly crossed into Liberian territory late Monday night, entering the Mahcustom border area in Foya District, causing fears among the local population.

However, the soldiers returned to their side of the border late Tuesday after meeting with their Liberian counterparts.

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Eyewitnesses said the troops entered through the Sorlumba Port around midnight, marking the third reported incursion into the contested border zone.

The soldiers allegedly advanced toward Mahcustom and nearby villages, prompting hundreds of residents to flee their homes out of fear.

Residents reported that the soldiers, heavily armed, positioned themselves near the Makona River and assumed control of sections of the Sorlumba border crossing.

During their brief presence, Liberian Immigration officers were pushed back from the riverbank to the official customs zone further inside Liberian territory.

The security situation sparked widespread panic in several border communities. Residents from Mahcustom, Gbalado, Sorlumba, and surrounding villages fled to nearby towns and cities, raising concerns about a broader border crisis. One resident said armed soldiers were seen moving around 1:00 a.m., causing fear among villagers.

Although no civilian casualties have been reported, the presence of foreign troops created significant anxiety among local residents.

As of 6:00 p.m. press time, Mahcustom village was largely deserted, with more than 150 residents having abandoned their homes.

Guinean soldiers have since returned to their side of the border across the Makona River-Sorlumba Port entrance, while Liberian security personnel have regrouped at the customs area, where the Liberian flag remains raised.

In a statement issued by the Government of Liberia, the government informs the public that the situation along the Liberia-Guinea border in Lofa County remains under close attention and is being addressed with the utmost priority.

It noted that the Governments of Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone have issued a Joint Communiqué reaffirming their leaders' commitment to maintain peace, stability, and security along their shared borders.

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The communiqué underscores the longstanding tradition of peaceful coexistence among border communities and calls for an immediate return to the established status quo.

The Government of Liberia notes that the Government of Guinea today (Tuesday) issued a directive to its military forces to withdraw to their previous positions along the border.

The Government said it welcomes this development as a constructive step toward easing tensions and restoring normalcy.

At the same time, the Government stated that is aware that certain troop movements (along the Border in Solumba, Lofa County), observed earlier today (Tuesday), generated public concern.

Following engagement with the Guinean authorities, Liberia has been informed that these movements were undertaken as part of the operational process to implement the withdrawal directive.

The three Heads of State further reaffirmed their shared commitment to addressing any issues arising within the Mano River Union exclusively through peaceful diplomatic means, in keeping with Article 33 of the Charter of the United Nations, which encourages the settlement of disputes through dialogue, negotiation, and other peaceful processes.

During the early Tuesday morning incident, Lofa County Superintendent J. Lawaluh Massaquoi urged residents, particularly young people, to remain calm and avoid violence.

He condemned what he described as acts of intimidation by Guinean soldiers and assured the public that authorities are pursuing diplomatic channels to resolve the situation peacefully.