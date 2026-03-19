Civil Society Engagement Community of Practice - A Platform for Collaborative Transformation

Africa's development challenges are growing in both complexity and interconnection. Addressing them requires more than institutional action alone - it demands collaborative ecosystems in which knowledge is shared, solutions are co-created, and diverse actors work collectively towards lasting impact.

The Civil Society Engagement Community of Practice (CSECoP) reflects the African Development Bank's commitment to this model of collaborative transformation. Launched in 2024, the platform institutionalises structured engagement between civil society organisations, policy experts, and Bank staff, ensuring that development solutions are informed by those closest to the realities on the ground.

A Strategic Anchor

Aligned with the Four Cardinal Points strategic vision articulated by Bank President Dr Sidi Ould Tah, the CSECoP positions partnerships with civil society at the heart of sustainable growth. Moving beyond consultation towards co-creation, it provides a structured, multi-week dialogue framework in which stakeholders jointly analyse challenges, share evidence-based practices, and shape practical responses to Africa's development priorities.

By adopting a hybrid model that combines digital engagement with in-person forums, the platform removes geographic barriers and enables participation from grassroots organisations to continental networks across all 54 African countries. This inclusive architecture strengthens representation while reinforcing the Bank's commitment to participatory development.

As a core pillar of the Civil Society Engagement Action Plan 2024-2028, the CSECoP advances three strategic objectives: creating an enabling environment for civil society participation; mainstreaming civil society engagement across all Bank operations; and generating actionable knowledge to support advocacy and policy dialogue.

Co-led by the African Development Institute and the Civil Society and Community Engagement Division, the initiative embodies institutional collaboration as a foundation for external partnership.

The impact of this approach was evident in the inaugural 2024 edition, which focused on inclusive budgeting. Following the presentation of its report in Abidjan on 15 April 2025, participating organisations strengthened their capacity to monitor public financial management systems and advocate for greater transparency in national budgets.

Beyond enhanced technical knowledge, the networks forged through the Community of Practice enabled coordinated advocacy efforts that, in several contexts, contributed to improved funding allocations for social services and local development priorities.

The 2025 edition builds on this momentum by addressing one of the continent's defining opportunities: harnessing Africa's demographic potential. With the continent's youth population projected to double by 2050, discussions focus on education, entrepreneurship, employment, and youth wellbeing. Through structured collaboration, civil society actors are helping to identify scalable solutions that convert demographic pressures into drivers of inclusive economic growth.

Looking ahead

The CSECoP will continue to evolve as a dynamic platform for collaborative transformation. Priorities include broadening the diversity of participating organisations, deepening engagement with African universities and research institutions, and strengthening mechanisms to systematically integrate insights generated through the platform into the Bank's operational strategies. By reinforcing these feedback loops, the Bank ensures that civil society engagement meaningfully informs project design, implementation, and accountability.

The Civil Society Engagement Community of Practice demonstrates that when collaboration is structured, sustained, and strategically aligned, it becomes a catalyst for systemic change. As the African Development Bank advances towards a more inclusive and resilient future, the CSECoP stands as a model of participatory development, ensuring that Africa's progress is not only transformative, but co-owned and reflective of the aspirations of its people.