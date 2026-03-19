Gambia: Qcell Hosts Grand Ifar, CEO Jah Gives D1.5m to GSIC

In promoting the culture of sharing while propagating the Ramadan Iftar initiative in memory of his late father, Gambian business mogul- Muhammed Jah, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Q Group of Companies on Monday hosted a Grand Iftar, which also coincided with the finals of the 6th Edition of the annual Quranic Recitation and the 3rd Azaan Competition.

Launched in 2021, the Q-Cell national Quranic Competition is an initiative organised in collaboration with the Gambia Supreme Islamic Council (GSIC) to create platform for Madarassa students across the country to showcase their recitation skills in categories such as - Quarter Quran Memorization, Half Quran Memorization and Full Quran Memorization.

This year's event attracted over 385 students from across the country and following the preliminaries, students that were shortlisted made it to the grand finale.

However, the event also marks the finals of the third edition of QCell Azaan Competition, an initiative aimed at horning the skills of youths with melodious voice in calling to prayers.

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Giving an insight into the whole initiative held at Q City in Brusubi, Ousman Jah, coordinator of the event, underscored the importance of the initiative, reminding that the annual Quranic Recitation competition attracted students across the country to compete in the three categories.

He also talked about the annual Azaan Competition incorporated in the event, which he said, is designed to help improve the melodious voice when it comes to call to prayer.

Sheikh Essa Darboe, president of The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council, outlined the importance initiative courtesy of Q Group CEO.

Darboe spoke highly of Q Group's Ramadan generosity and reward one stance to benefit from such humanitarian services, linking it to the religious point of view.

Also speaking, Seedy SK Njie, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, on behalf of the government, extends sincere appreciation to Muhammed Jah and his Q Group for their humanitarian services.

Deputy Speaker acknowledged that government has recognized his stance in addition to creating not only employment for the country's teeming youth population and economy, but also propagating Islam in the country.

He lauded Q Group for their remarkable stance in the growth of the country's economy, acknowledging that from employment, education, economy and even propagation of slam, the group's stance has been felt across.

"If you create employment, educating people about their religion among others, you are contributing to the peace of that country."

The move, he added, is monumental and that government will always associate itself with such remarkable initiatives.

He noted that Barrow will continue to support private investors like Jah to advance the growth and contribute to national development initiatives.

At the event, Muhammed Jah, Chief Executive Officer of Q-Group, explained the rationale behind the initiative, acknowledged that he organized the Grand Iftar in memory of his deceased father, who during his time organized Iftar during Ramadan to celebrate "our religious leaders".

"This is an annual event which we do every year, where we bring together over 500 imams all over the country to celebrate and thank God Almighty on 'Lailatul Qadir Day'. This was initiated by my father late Imam Mass Jah in 2009 with 30 imams."

From then onwards, he said, the numbers started increasing as seen in the number of people that attends the event from all over the country.

"As you can see we have over 2,000 people here today. It's one of the biggest Iftar events of Ramada. And I want to take the opportunity to thank all the Q-Group customers who have been patronizing us and praying for us over the years."

To this end, he used the opportunity to thank all Qcell customers, especially those who have been patronizing their products and praying for their growth.

To his family, CEO Jah returns thanks and appreciation to his family for always standing by him during the event, reminiscing that the initiative, which started with 30 Imams, has now grown to over 500 imams.

CEO Jah also pointed out the remarkable growth witnessed in the annual Ramadan food distribution, saying each year the initiative expands to be able to reach out to more communities.

"Just like the 'Ndogou' initiative during which we distribute food during Ramadan, we started with only about 7 or 10 mosques. Today, we have reached out to over 350 Madarassas during the entire month."

D1.5M cash support to GSIC

In a similar development, CEO Jah also presented a staggering sum of D1.5M to the Gambia Supreme Islamic Council towards their annual budgetary allocation.

The gesture, according to CEO Jah, is premised on the fact that GSIC is the supreme body which takes care of all day-to-day affairs of Muslims in the country.

"And they don't have any support, to be honest. They don't have any allocation from government or any support."

The Gambian business mogul maintained that the council only depends on philanthropists and people who can, noting that for the past years, he has been giving them D1 million to supplement their budget allocation.

"And I thought that their activities have increased over the years. So this year, we decided from now onwards to be giving them D1.5 million."

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Receiving the cheque, Sheikh Essa Darboe, president of The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council, heaped praised on the Gambian tycoon for his foresight and generosity, acknowledging that God will surely reward him abundantly fort all his humanitarian service.

Darboe, who was short of words, used the occasion on behalf of the GSIC to commend him for all his efforts geared towards the propagation of Islam in the country.

After a keenly contested event; Gibril Omar Jah emerged second runner-up in the Quarter Quran category and received D25,000; Alieu Alpha Bah is declared the winner in the Quarter Quran and received a sum of D50,000 category.

Half Quran Competition category

Muhammed Mustapha Sarr emerged as runner-up and received a sum of D50,000, while Essa Cham grabs the top spot as winner and received a sum of D75,000.

Full Quran Competition

Alieu Malang Yaffa secured as runner-up and received D75,000; Muhammed Sam Camara declared as winner and received D100,000.

Azaan Competition

Edrissa Muhammed Bah secured runner-up and went home with d15,000 while Ebrima Sanneh grabs the first spot and received D20,000.

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