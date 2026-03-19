Gambia: Moys Patronizes Utgsu With Sports Items Ahead of Sports Festivity

18 March 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) recently patronized University of The Gambia Students' Union (UTGSU) with sports materials prior to their annual sports festival.

The donated materials include eight sets of football jerseys and six balls.

UTGSU stated that the items are projected to facilitate the smooth organisation of activities during their yearly sports festival.

They further stated the items would enhance the participation of students in their sports festival.

UTGSU expressed appreciation to Ministry of Youth and Sports for their support, adding that their contribution would boost the successful hosting of their annual sports festival.

They revealed that the sports festivity would promote sports development and unity among students at the country's highest learning institute.

"The sports festival forms part of UTGSU's broader efforts to encourage student engagement, teamwork and healthy competition across university community," UTGSU explained.

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