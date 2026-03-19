Gambia Women's U-20 Team Resume Training At NTTC

18 March 2026
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia Women's U-20 team have on Monday resumed training at the National Technical Training Centre (NTTC) in Old Yundum after a week break.

The Queen Scorpions are preparing themselves set for the 2026 WAFU-A Women's U-20 tournament to be hosted in Guinea Bissau.

The sub-regional football championship is expected to begin on 1st May 2026 and finish on 20th May 2026.

Coach Joseph Jabang is focused on introducing players to style of play.

Jabang is also focused on improving the skills of his players before the commencement of the 2026 WAFU-A U-20 Women's football tournament.

Source: GFF

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