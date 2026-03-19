Gambia: FF Cup Round of 32 Draw Held

The draw for the round of thirty-two (32) of the 2025\2026 Gambia Football Federation (FF) Cup was held at the Football House in Kanifing on Monday.
The draw was conducted by the Competitions Department and witnessed by representatives from the participating teams.
The draw for the FF Cup is as follows:
Fortune Vs Elite United
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Suwo Kono Vs North Star
Colley Stars Vs Real De Banjul
Wallidan Vs Steve Biko
Brikama United Vs AJ Soccer
Unique Global Vs Falcons
Kanifing East Vs Gambian Dutch Lions
Sibanor United Vs GAF
Samger Vs RS Tallinding
GPA Vs Serrekunda United
Hart FC Vs Menmar Banjul United
Serrekunda FC Vs TMT FC
Team Rhino Vs Bombada
Medina United Vs Hawks
Wagadu Vs BST Galaxy
Baalor Sarr Vs Greater Tomorrow
Source: GFF Media
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