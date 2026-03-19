Gambia: FF Cup Round of 32 Draw Held

18 March 2026
The Point (Banjul)

The draw for the round of thirty-two (32) of the 2025\2026 Gambia Football Federation (FF) Cup was held at the Football House in Kanifing on Monday.

The draw was conducted by the Competitions Department and witnessed by representatives from the participating teams.

The draw for the FF Cup is as follows:

Fortune Vs Elite United

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Suwo Kono Vs North Star

Colley Stars Vs Real De Banjul

Wallidan Vs Steve Biko

Brikama United Vs AJ Soccer

Unique Global Vs Falcons

Kanifing East Vs Gambian Dutch Lions

Sibanor United Vs GAF

Samger Vs RS Tallinding

GPA Vs Serrekunda United

Hart FC Vs Menmar Banjul United

Serrekunda FC Vs TMT FC

Team Rhino Vs Bombada

Medina United Vs Hawks

Wagadu Vs BST Galaxy

Baalor Sarr Vs Greater Tomorrow

Source: GFF Media

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