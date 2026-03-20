Ghana: Woman Arrested for Spreading False News On Snapchat

A 20-year-old woman, Promise Yayra Asamani, has been arrested by the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team of the Ghana Police Service for allegedly publishing false information about an Uber driver on social media.

The suspect reportedly authored a viral Snapchat post that falsely portrayed driver Selasie Kwaku Anthonio as a criminal, causing public alarm and affecting his livelihood.

The post included his photograph, vehicle registration number AD 1479 25, and labelled him a "murderer and thief," while alleging he used signal jammers and carried weapons.

The driver became aware of the post on March 10, 2026, after being alerted by his nephew, and received multiple distressing calls from family and customers.

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His Uber account was blocked, depriving him of his source of income.

Investigations led to the arrest of Promise's sister, Stephanie Asamani, at her Spintex residence on March 13, 2026.

Stephanie had taken a ride from Spintex to Oyibi on March 9, 2026, and alleged that the driver changed the drop-off location, made a suspicious phone call in Ewe, and had a rag and hammer in his boot.

A verbal altercation at Toyota Motors Roundabout led her to end the trip.

Stephanie shared her account with her sisters, after which Promise posted it on Snapchat on March 11, 2026, claiming it was "to create awareness."

Investigations confirmed Promise had no evidence to support the allegations. She failed to respond to a police invitation on March 12 and was arrested on March 14.

During questioning, she admitted the post was based solely on her sister's account. Promise was granted enquiry bail on March 16, while investigations continued.

The Police cautioned the public against publishing false information, stressing that such acts were unlawful and could have serious consequences.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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