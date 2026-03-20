African Football Boss Defends Ruling That Gave Cup of Nations Title to Morocco

Africa's top football body on Thursday defended a decision to strip Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title and award it to Morocco after disciplinary rulings over the final. Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf), said the organisation's disciplinary and appeals panels had acted independently after the final in Rabat on 18 January.

Just after Senegal's 1-0 victory at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah, Senegal coach Pape Thiaw was suspended for five matches and fined €87,000 for urging his players to leave the field. Several Senegalese and Moroccan players, including Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi, were also fined and banned.

On Tuesday night, Caf's appeals board said Senegal had breached article 82 of the competition rules when players walked off the pitch without the referee's permission.

Morocco were then awarded an administrative 3-0 victory 3-0 victory under article 84.

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Independent panels

In a video interview posted on the Caf website, Motsepe said Caf had selected judges and lawyers from across Africa to ensure fairness.

"We've identified judges and lawyers from the 54 countries in Africa to make sure that these are people who have integrity and have a track record," he said.

"The independence is reflected by the decisions that were taken by the two bodies. The Caf disciplinary board took one decision. The Caf appeals board took a totally different position. That's very important to us."

He added that the panels included "some of the most respected lawyers and judges on the continent".

On Wednesday, the Senegalese Football Federation said it would appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.

"The Senegalese Football Federation condemns this unjust, unprecedented and unacceptable decision, which brings African football into disrepute," it said.

Motsepe said all member nations had the right to challenge decisions.

"Every one of the 54 nations in Africa has a right to pursue their appeals and their advantages," he said. "They can do this not only at the highest level in Africa at Caf but also at Cas and we will adhere to and respect the decision that's taken at the highest level."

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Strong reactions

Since the ruling, several Senegal players have reacted on social media.

Pathé Ciss, who turns out for Rayo Vallecano in Spain, shared images showing the Cup of Nations trophy and the celebrations following Senegal's victory.

Moussa Niakhate, who plays for the French Ligue 1 club Lyon, posted a picture of himself lifting the Cup of Nations trophy with the message: "Come and get them. They're mad!"

Veteran coach Claude Leroy, who steered Cameroon to Africa Cup of Nations glory in 1988, told RFI: "I feel a sense of sadness about the way some people are striving to damage the image of Africa.

"I'm astonished at the farcical decisions of incompetent people who run African football.

"This could not happen anywhere other than in Africa. It has to stop. This continent deserves better. We saw that Morocco was capable of organising an Africa Cup of Nations with stadiums, training grounds, transport, and hotel conditions of a very high global standard.

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"We must not let good-for-nothings, incompetent people damage the image created by the quality that was on display on the pitch."

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Coaching changes

After the final, Morocco coach Walid Regragui stepped down. "The team needs a breath of fresh air and a new vision," he said.

Mohamed Ouahbi, the boss of Morocco's under-20 World Cup-winning squad, will steer Morocco through the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Morocco, who reached the semi-final at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, will play in Group C against Brazil, Scotland and Haiti.

Senegal will participate in Group I with France, Norway and a team that emerges from the intercontinental play-off in March.