Cote d'Ivoire: Ivorian Rubber Maker Saph Posts Record $44m Net Profit in 2025

Societe Africaine de Plantations d'Heveas (SAPH), Ivory Coast's largest natural rubber producer, posted a net profit of 24.97 billion XOF ($43.8 million) for the year ended December 31, 2025, up 33% from 18.79 billion XOF ($33 million) in 2024, according to financial statements certified by its auditors.

Per results released by the public listed company (BRVM: SPHC), revenue rose 22% to 340.83 billion XOF ($598.2 million) from 279.44 billion XOF ($490.5 million) a year earlier, driven by growth in manufactured product sales, which climbed to 336.18 billion XOF ($590 million) from 275.11 billion XOF ($483 million). Value added jumped 18% to 82.19 billion XOF ($144.3 million), while the operating result rose 30% to 38.13 billion XOF ($66.9 million). Personnel costs grew to 32.52 billion XOF ($57.1 million) from 29.49 billion XOF ($51.8 million).

Total assets stood at 225.84 billion XOF ($396.4 million) at year-end, against equity of 137.94 billion XOF ($242.1 million). The company held net financial debt, with treasury at a negative 15.41 billion XOF ($27.1 million), an improvement from negative 25.3 billion XOF ($44.4 million) at the close of 2024.

Cash flow from operations reached 37.61 billion XOF ($66 million), compared to 4.17 billion XOF ($7.3 million) in 2024, reflecting tighter working capital management and improved earnings. Capital expenditure hit 19.27 billion XOF ($33.8 million), largely in plant and equipment.

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The board proposes a dividend of 12.5 billion XOF ($21.9 million), up from 9.4 billion XOF ($16.5 million) in the prior year. The accounts are provisional, to be submitted to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in April 2026.

Key Takeaways

SAPH's 2025 results reflect a commodity cycle that turned sharply in favour of African rubber producers. Global natural rubber prices reached a 7-year high above $2.13 per kilogram in late 2024, driven by supply deficits across key producing countries -- Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam -- and rising automotive demand, particularly from the electric vehicle segment, which requires more natural rubber per tire than conventional models. The global market recorded its 5th straight year of supply deficit in 2025, with demand at 15.6 million metric tonnes against production of 14.9 million metric tonnes. Ivory Coast, which produces roughly 1 million tonnes of rubber annually and is Africa's top rubber exporter, was positioned to benefit. SAPH manages 24,400 hectares of industrial plantations and supervises around 29,000 independent farmers, making it a direct pass-through to these price and volume trends. The EU Deforestation Regulation, which took full effect in December 2025 for large companies, introduces a compliance premium for certified supply, which could work in SAPH's favour given its scale and the ongoing investment in processing capacity. However, US tariff risks targeting China -- the world's largest rubber importer -- and a partial rebound in Southeast Asian supply remain the main headwinds to sustained price support in 2026.