Tunisia: President Kais Saied Congratulates Tunisians On Eid Al-Fitr

Tunis, March 20 — President Kais Saied addressed the Tunisian people on the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which this year coincides with the 70th anniversary of the declaration of independence (March 20, 1956), highlighting the symbolic significance of this convergence between religious and national values.

The President of the Republic opened his speech by praising and thanking God, recalling the virtues of the holy month of Ramadan, in which the Quran was revealed as a guidance for mankind and clear proofs of guidance and criterion (between right and wrong). He prayed to God to bring it back to the Nation with goodness, blessings and prosperity.

He also extended his warmest congratulations and best wishes to Tunisians on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

He noted that this year brings together two celebrations: a religious one represented by Eid al-Fitr and a national one marking the 70th anniversary of independence, considering that this conjunction embodies a unity of meaning between the two occasions on Tunisian soil.

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In this context, the Head of State stressed that celebrating Eid al-Fitr necessitates recalling its spiritual purposes, while celebrating Independence Day requires remembering the glories and sacrifices of Tunisians for freedom, stressing that preserving independence is no less important than achieving it.

He also emphasised that liberation is not limited to getting rid of external domination, but is a continuous process that must not falter or be interrupted.

The President of the Republic further explained that state sovereignty abroad remains dependent on the sovereignty of the people at home, based on their free will

unblemished by any deficiency or flaw.

He affirmed that the path of sacrifice for the homeland is the way the people have charted to achieve their aspirations so that Tunisia remains free, independent, and governed by justice and flourishing freedom.

In his speech, President Kaïs Saïed also prayed for the victory of the Palestinian people, calling for their steadfastness on their land and their right to establish a fully sovereign independent state with Al-Quds as its capital, the first of the two Qiblas and the third holiest site.

He concluded by praying that God accepts everyone's good deeds and wishing the Tunisian people a blessed Eid.