Ethiopia: President Taye Extends Eid Al-Fitr Greetings to Muslims

20 March 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atske Selassie has extended his heartfelt greetings to Muslims celebrating Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Ethiopian Muslims across the country are observing the 1447th Eid al-Fitr with deep spiritual devotion, vibrant gatherings, and a renewed sense of unity.

Thousands of faithful gathered early in the morning at Addis Ababa Stadium, where colorful celebrations, collective prayers, and expressions of gratitude filled the atmosphere.

The stadium stood as a powerful symbol of togetherness, as worshippers prayed side by side in reflection and joy.

From Addis Ababa to towns and rural communities across the nation, the holiday is being marked with prayers, acts of charity, family visits, and shared meals--highlighting the enduring values of compassion, generosity, and solidarity that define the occasion.

In his social media post, President Taye underscored the importance of unity, peaceful coexistence, and mutual respect, calling on citizens to carry forward the spirit of empathy and kindness fostered during Ramadan.

As celebrations continue nationwide, Eid al-Fitr remains a powerful moment of reflection, faith, and togetherness for millions of Ethiopian Muslims.

Read the original article on ENA.

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