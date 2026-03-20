Ghana: Shea Industry - a Sleeping Giant We Must Awaken

editorial

GHANA has long prided itself on being a nation rich in natural resources and human ingenuity. Yet, in the midst of our pursuit of gold, cocoa and oil, one invaluable sector continues to receive limited national attention, the shea industry.

The Ghanaian Times believes that the time has come for a deliberate national shift to reposition this vital sector at the centre of our economic transformation agenda.

The launch of the Shea 2026 Conference in Tamale by the Northern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John Mburidiba, could not have come at a more opportune time.

His call to align the shea industry with Ghana's 24-Hour Economy initiative underscores the sector's untapped potential to boost productivity, create jobs, and stimulate industrial growth. Indeed, the shea industry fits naturally into a framework that encourages continuous production, processing, and trade.

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It is significant that the Northern Region, home to millions of shea trees, also hosts the resilient women whose labour sustains this important value chain.

For generations, shea, aptly described as "women's gold", has provided livelihoods, food security, and economic opportunity for hundreds of thousands of rural women. Through their efforts, families are supported, children are educated, and local economies are kept alive.

Yet, as the Minister rightly observed, the industry is evolving. Shea has become a globally traded commodity, highly sought after by the food, cosmetics, and personal care industries.

Ghana has already carved a niche as one of the leading suppliers of high-quality shea kernels and butter. This growing international demand presents enormous opportunities for value addition, export expansion and job creation, particularly for the northern parts of the country.

However, opportunity alone is not enough. It must be matched with deliberate policy action and sustained investment.

The Shea 2026 Conference, scheduled to take place in Accra under the theme: 'Beyond Borders', offers a critical platform for dialogue, innovation and partnerships.

Bringing together stakeholders from Africa, Europe, North America and Asia, the conference is expected to open new avenues for trade, investment and technological advancement in the shea sector.

The Ghanaian Times commends institutions such as the Global Shea Alliance and Shea Network Ghana for their continued commitment to building a stronger and more inclusive industry.

Their efforts highlight the importance of collaboration across borders, improved standards and quality systems, and investment in modern processing infrastructure.

The broader message is clear. If Ghana is to fully harness the benefits of the shea industry, it must move beyond the export of raw kernels to prioritise value addition.

Processing shea into finished products locally will not only increase export earnings but also create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth and women.

Equally important is the need to protect the shea parklands from environmental degradation. The long-term viability of the industry depends on sustainable practices that preserve this critical natural resource.

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At the same time, policies must ensure that rural women producers--the backbone of the industry--are not sidelined in the global shea economy.

The government's ongoing economic reset, aimed at boosting productivity and unlocking new growth areas, presents a unique opportunity to elevate the shea sector. As rightly emphasised by the Northern Regional Minister, the industry has a clear role to play in driving rural economic growth, empowering women entrepreneurs and expanding Ghana's export base.

The Ghanaian Times is of the firm conviction that the shea industry must no longer be treated as a peripheral activity but as a strategic national asset.

With the right investments, strong partnerships and a commitment to inclusivity, the sector can significantly contribute to the country's industrialisation drive and economic resilience.