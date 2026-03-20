Liberia: Youth Surge Overwhelms New Technical Institute in Ganta

As Liberia continues to rebuild its economy and expand infrastructure decades after the civil war, the demand for vocational and technical education among young people is rapidly increasing.

In Ganta, Nimba County, this reality is playing out at the newly established 4Life Zoe Technical Institute, where hundreds of young Liberians are flocking to acquire practical skills for employment.

Opened only weeks ago at the Methodist Mission Station in Ganta, the institute has already become overwhelmed by the number of students seeking enrollment.

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The rush for training opportunities has exceeded the institution's initial projections, with many applicants still attempting to register despite the expiration of the enrollment deadline and the cost of tuition.

According to the Nimba County Chapter Manager of 4Life Zoe Technical Institute, Mr. Jamark Jah Jackson, the strong turnout reflects the growing interest among young people to obtain skills that can help them secure jobs in Liberia's expanding construction and mining sectors.

"We are excited and happy with the number of students that are coming," Mr. Jackson told reporters. "When we opened, we were not too sure that we would get such a large turnout in the beginning, but the response we are seeing now has exceeded our expectations."

Mr. Jackson explained that the institute currently offers training in the operation of heavy-duty equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, forklifts, and trucks, along with driving lessons for light-duty vehicles.

"4Life is involved in empowering the youth and the entire people of Liberia," he said. "For now, we are training students in light-duty driving, excavator operation, and truck driving."

While the Ganta campus has started with only three courses, Mr. Jackson disclosed that the institution offers more than 16 vocational training programs at its main facility in Monrovia.

"In Monrovia we offer over 16 different courses," he noted. "But for this first phase here in Ganta, we are starting with three programs--light-duty driving, excavator operation, and truck driving. In the next cycle we will expand and introduce additional courses."

Despite concerns that tuition costs might discourage potential students, Mr. Jackson insisted that the fees remain relatively affordable compared to similar training opportunities in neighboring countries and even some concession areas in Liberia.

Students enrolled in the light-duty driving course pay US$100, while those pursuing heavy-duty machinery training--including truck driving, excavator operation, dump truck driving, and forklift operation--pay US$500 per cycle, excluding graduation and licensing fees.

According to Mr. Jackson, the institute has already gained recognition across Liberia due to the employment success of its graduates.

"The school is very popular in Liberia because we have hundreds of graduates, and about 74 percent of them are working with some of the key companies operating in the country," he said.

During a visit to the campus by the Daily Observer, it was observed that many students had traveled from neighboring counties including Bong and Grand Gedeh--to participate in the training programs.

For several of the trainees, the program represents a rare opportunity to gain practical skills that could lead to stable employment.

One student, who identified himself only as H. Cooper, said he enrolled in the program after struggling for years to find work following his high school graduation.

"I am very happy to be part of this training," Cooper said. "Since I graduated from high school years ago, I have not been able to get a guaranteed job because I lack the necessary skills."

He noted that many reconstruction projects across Liberia are currently dominated by foreign operators who control heavy-duty equipment.

"We see foreigners dominating the reconstruction work of our country, operating caterpillars and other heavy machines and making money," he said. "If Liberians get these skills, we will also be able to benefit from the development taking place."

Women are also increasingly taking advantage of the training opportunities.

One female trainee, who said she had spent most of her life selling fish to support herself and her family, expressed hope that the training would open new doors for her future.

"Selling fish cannot help me enough to sustain my family," she said, requesting anonymity. "But if I am trained as a heavy-duty equipment operator, I will be able to make enough money to build my own house and send my children to school."

Another trainee, a 20-year-old woman enrolled in the program, said the training schedule allows students to continue their daily activities while pursuing their studies.

"If you are doing one course, you only come here two times a week," she explained. "That makes it possible for us to hustle somewhere else and still pay our fees."

Mr. Jackson further revealed that the institute is working to establish partnerships with major concession companies operating in Liberia to help place graduates in jobs after completing their training.

The need for skilled heavy-duty operators in Liberia became evident when iron ore exports resumed in 2011, following the resumption of operations by ArcelorMittal Liberia. At the time, many young Liberians were unable to secure employment with the mining company because they lacked the necessary technical skills.

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As a result, the company hired a Ghanaian contractor, E&P, which brought in foreign heavy-duty equipment operators to support mining activities at Mount Tokadeh in Nimba County.

With the expansion of road construction, mining, and other infrastructure development projects across the country, institutions like 4Life Zoe Technical Institute are expected to play a crucial role in preparing young Liberians for employment opportunities in these sectors.

The institute is owned by Liberian entrepreneur Francis A. Varney, who believes that academic degrees alone are no longer sufficient in today's competitive job market.

"You can still get your degree and again acquire other practical skills as a backup," Mr. Jackson said, reflecting the founder's philosophy. "If you do not find work with your degree, you can rely on the other skills you learned and move forward with life."

As the institute continues to attract students from across the region, the overwhelming interest in its programs underscores a broader national trend: young Liberians are increasingly turning to vocational education as a pathway toward employment and economic independence.