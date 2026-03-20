Morocco/Senegal: CAF Faces Pressure As Guinea Contests Morocco's 1976 Afcon Win

The Guinea Football Federation has urged the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to review the 1976 AFCON outcome, citing Morocco's walkout and a recent ruling against Senegal.

The call follows CAF's decision to overturn the 2025 AFCON result as a sanction on Senegal for a walkout, despite winning on the pitch.

CAF stripped Senegal of the 2025 title 58 days after the tournament, declaring hosts Morocco as champions.

Guinea said similar disciplinary standards should apply to historical matches.

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The federation referenced the decisive 1976 clash between Morocco and Guinea, played under a four-team round-robin format.

Morocco needed a draw, while Guinea required victory to win the title.

Guinea led in the 33rd minute through Chérif Souleymane.

Moroccan players briefly walked off in protest over a refereeing decision but later returned to continue the match.

Ahmed Makrouh equalised in the 86th minute, ending the game 1-1.

Morocco topped the group with five points to win the title, while Guinea finished second.

Guinea argued the incident should be reassessed using principles applied in the 2025 ruling.

The federation stated, "Give us back our 1976 AFCON trophy."

It added that retroactive sanctions should apply where teams left the pitch during play.

The CAF ruling awarding Morocco a 3-0 win after Senegal's walkout has renewed scrutiny of past matches.

Sports legal analysts noted CAF regulations, including Article 84, were not in force in 1976 and are rarely applied retroactively.

CAF has yet to respond to Guinea's request.

Observers say the appeal could test CAF's willingness to revisit historical decisions. (NAN)