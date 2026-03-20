President Joseph Boakai being greeted by the pro tempore of the Liberian senate, Nyonblee karnga Lawrence.

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai and members of the Liberian Senate are maintaining silence over the outcome of a crucial closed door meeting held at the Capitol Building in Monrovia, as unease continues to grow over mounting tensions along the border between Liberia and Guinea.

The high-level meeting, which took place on Thursday, brought together the President and senators amid escalating concerns over reports that Guinean soldiers had crossed into Liberian territory in the Foya District.

The development has sparked anxiety among residents and raised fresh questions about the security of the country's borders and the government's response to the situation.

The tension stems from incidents reported in Sorlumba Town, a border community located along the Makona River, which serves as a natural dividing line between the two neighboring countries.

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Residents have alleged that armed Guinean troops entered the area and remained there for days, during which they reportedly hoisted the Guinean flag on Liberian soil, disrupted road construction activities, and confiscated equipment used by local miners operating along the river.

The situation reportedly intensified when local youths confronted the foreign troops and raised the Liberian flag in protest, a move that heightened fears of a possible confrontation.

The standoff drew regional attention and prompted diplomatic engagement, including intervention by the Mano River Union, which convened an emergency meeting to ease tensions and prevent further escalation.

Despite the issuance of a joint communiqué by regional leaders calling for calm and reaffirming respect for territorial boundaries, uncertainty persisted, with reports indicating that the Guinean forces did not immediately withdraw from the disputed area.

This development contributed to growing public concern and prompted the Liberian Senate to summon President Boakai for a direct briefing on the matter and other pressing national issues.

The President, accompanied by key cabinet officials from the security and foreign policy sectors, honoured the Senate's invitation and participated in the closed door session.

However, upon the conclusion of the meeting, both the Executive and Legislative branches declined to disclose details of the discussions, a decision that has fuelled speculation among citizens and political observers alike.

The dispute itself is rooted in longstanding ambiguities surrounding the Liberia-Guinea boundary, which dates back to colonial-era agreements and subsequent demarcation efforts following independence.

Although the Makona River has traditionally served as the boundary, shifting geographical features and competing claims over land and natural resources have occasionally led to disagreements between the two nations.

In response to the recent developments, leaders of the Mano River Union, which includes Liberia and Guinea, held an emergency meeting aimed at de-escalating the situation.

The regional body reaffirmed its commitment to peace and cooperation, emphasizing the need for dialogue and mutual respect in resolving disputes.

The communiqué issued after the meeting highlighted the importance of maintaining stability in the region and called on both local communities and security forces to exercise restraint. It also underscored the role of existing bilateral and regional mechanisms in addressing border-related issues and preventing further escalation.

Earlier in the day, President Boakai addressed the nation during his State of the Nation Address, where he acknowledged the challenges facing Liberia, including security concerns, while reaffirming his administration's commitment to protecting the country's territorial integrity.

He emphasized the need for unity and vigilance, noting that the government remains engaged with regional partners to ensure peace and stability.

Providing limited insight after the meeting, Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah described the engagement as broad and centered on national concerns.

He emphasized that the discussion was not confined to a single issue but covered a range of matters affecting the country's stability and governance.

According to Minister Piah, the meeting allowed the President to present updates on key developments while also giving senators the opportunity to raise concerns and seek clarification on issues of importance.

He noted that the dialogue underscored the importance of cooperation between the Executive and the Legislature in addressing national challenges, particularly during periods of uncertainty.

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At the same time, Minister Piah exercised caution in addressing specific reports related to the situation in Foya, stating that he had not yet received detailed briefings from the relevant security agencies.

He stressed the importance of relying on verified information when discussing sensitive matters, especially those involving national security and cross-border relations.

The continued silence from both the President and the Senate has drawn mixed reactions across the country. While some analysts argue that confidentiality is necessary when dealing with delicate security and diplomatic matters, others believe that the lack of transparency risks undermining public confidence and could lead to the spread of rumors, particularly among communities directly affected by the border tensions.

As the situation along the Liberia-Guinea border continues to evolve, the government faces increasing pressure to strike a balance between safeguarding national security and keeping the public adequately informed. For residents of Lofa County and other border regions, the priority remains a swift and peaceful resolution that will restore confidence and ensure their safety.