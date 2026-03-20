Liberia Airport Authority Board Chair Mantein Accused of Orchestrating Removal of MD Hughes, Motive Questioned

Monrovia — Well-placed sources within government circles have informed FrontPage Africa that the Board Chairman of the Liberia Airport Authority, Nyah Mantein, is allegedly making efforts to influence an ongoing investigation commissioned by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai at the Ministry of Justice.

The investigation, which is said to be focused on operational and financial concerns at the airport, has reportedly drawn heightened attention amid claims that Mr. Mantein is seeking to interfere with its outcome.

According to the sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, Mr. Mantein is accused of unlawfully obtaining confidential financial records belonging to employees of the Liberia Airport Authority, including payroll information.

These documents, the sources allege, are being accessed and potentially manipulated in an attempt to support a predetermined narrative that could influence the direction and conclusions of the investigation.

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Such actions, if proven, would constitute serious violations of labor regulations and established administrative procedures governing the handling of employee information.

The sources further claimed that Mr. Mantein has been reaching out directly to employees, encouraging them to provide statements that suggest financial mismanagement and abuse of authority within the institution's leadership.

These alleged attempts, they noted, are aimed at persuading staff to present accounts that may not accurately reflect the situation, thereby potentially misleading investigators and compromising the credibility of the process.

In addition, Mr. Mantein is said to be placing pressure on members of the senior management team to support efforts to remove the current Managing Director, Ernest R. Hughes. Sources allege that he has offered assurances of financial rewards and career advancement opportunities should he succeed in assuming the role of Managing Director.

He is also reportedly telling senior officials that he has the backing of key figures within the government, including individuals with close ties to the presidency and members of the airport's Board of Directors.

The situation has reportedly created unease among employees, many of whom view Mr. Hughes as a reform-oriented leader committed to improving both staff welfare and institutional accountability.

Staff members cited by the sources believe that Mr. Hughes, who has a background in auditing, may have uncovered irregularities and questionable practices tied to what they describe as a long-standing network of entrenched interests within the airport.

This belief has fuelled speculation that his current predicament may be linked to efforts to prevent further exposure of such activities.

Although the precise reasons behind the push to remove Mr. Hughes remain unclear, insiders suggest that his ongoing reform initiatives and possible findings may have placed him at odds with powerful interests.

Mr. Hughes is currently on administrative leave with pay while the investigation proceeds. It is understood that he voluntarily requested the leave to ensure that the inquiry is conducted without any perception of interference, and that request was subsequently approved by President Boakai.

Since his appointment in November 2025, Mr. Hughes has been at the forefront of efforts to modernize the Liberia Airport Authority. His agenda has centered on achieving certification from the International Civil Aviation Organization by 2026, a milestone that would require significant improvements in safety, security, and service delivery.

Under his leadership, the airport has undergone notable staffing adjustments, and an international aviation consultancy firm was engaged to assist with meeting certification requirements and aligning operations with global standards.

Despite these efforts, allegations of corruption within the institution prompted the Ministry of Justice to initiate an investigation, leading to Mr. Hughes stepping aside temporarily.

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The development has generated widespread concern among stakeholders, with many questioning whether the investigation will be conducted fairly and whether it could disrupt ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening the airport's operations.

Employees and observers alike have expressed concern that any interference in the investigative process could undermine its credibility and allow long-standing issues within the institution to persist.

The unfolding situation has raised broader questions about governance, accountability, and transparency within the Liberia Airport Authority, as well as the potential implications for the country's aviation sector.

Attempts to obtain a response from Mr. Mantein were unsuccessful. Several calls placed to his phone went unanswered. However, when briefly reached on Wednesday evening, he indicated that he was unavailable to comment at that time and requested to be contacted the following day.

As of Thursday, repeated attempts to reach him for comment had not yielded a response.