Ethiopian Muslims Celebrate 1447th Eid Al-Fitr in Unity and Joy

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Muslims across the country are celebrating the 1447th Eid al-Fitr with deep spiritual devotion, vibrant gatherings, and a renewed sense of unity, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Thousands of faithful gathered early in the morning at Addis Ababa Stadium, where colorful celebrations, collective prayers, and expressions of gratitude filled the atmosphere.

The stadium became a powerful symbol of togetherness, as worshippers stood side by side in reflection and joy.

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From the capital Addis Ababa to towns and rural communities across the nation, the celebration is being observed with prayer, acts of charity, family visits, and shared meals, highlighting the values of compassion and solidarity that define the occasion.

The President of the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, Sheikh Haji Ibrahim Tufa, joined thousands of worshippers at the central prayer in Addis Ababa, alongside religious leaders and invited guests.

Following the celebrations, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, along with Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh and other senior officials, extended their Eid al-Fitr greetings to the Muslim community.

In his message, Prime Minister Abiy described the conclusion of Ramadan as a profound spiritual victory defined by devotion, patience, and unwavering faith.

He emphasized that the holy month represents a time when believers rise above personal desires, support the vulnerable, and strengthen their commitment to compassion through prayer and charity.

Highlighting Ethiopia's long-standing legacy of religious coexistence, the Prime Minister underscored that Eid al-Fitr stands as a powerful symbol of peace, harmony, and mutual respect among the nation's diverse communities.

He further called on citizens to carry forward the spirit of empathy and brotherhood cultivated during Ramadan, urging Ethiopians to celebrate the holiday by uplifting the underprivileged and sharing their joy with neighbors and communities.

Looking ahead to the country's anticipated June 2026 elections, the Prime Minister also delivered a broader message encouraging national unity and democratic responsibility, linking the values of Ramadan to Ethiopia's collective future.

As celebrations continue nationwide, Eid al-Fitr remains a moment of reflection, generosity, and unity, bringing millions together in faith and shared purpose.