Nigeria: Eid-El-Fitr - Gov Lawal Urges Muslims to Intensify Prayers for Peace

20 March 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

The governor appealed for prayers while congratulating the Muslim faithful on completing 30 days of fasting during Ramadan

Governor Dauda Lawal has urged Muslim faithful to increase their prayers for peace in Zamfara State and across the country.

The governor appealed for prayers while congratulating the Muslim faithful on completing 30 days of fasting during Ramadan.

Governor Lawal reiterated that Eid El-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast, pray, and reflect spiritually.

"I congratulate the Muslim faithful in Zamfara and Nigeria as we conclude the 30-day Ramadan fast, marking this year's Eid El-Fitr, the 'festival of breaking the fast.'

"Eid El-Fitr is a joyous occasion, representing gratitude, unity, and renewal. It is a moment to intensify our prayers for peace in our beloved state and throughout the nation.

"The 30-day fast we just observed aims to instil patience, self-discipline, empathy, spiritual mindfulness, and a deeper connection with God.

"To improve Zamfara and Nigeria for everyone, we must unite. We have a collective responsibility to be our brothers' keepers and work towards a better future for our state and nation."

Governor Lawal prayed for a peaceful Eid celebration and hoped for the blessings of good health, peace, and a thriving economy in the years to come.

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