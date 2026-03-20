Nigeria: 2027 - Zulum Speaks About Shettima, Seeks Prayers for Next Borno Gov

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has reaffirmed his loyalty to Vice President Kashim Shettima while calling on residents to pray for a worthy successor ahead of the 2027 political transition.

Zulum, who made the appeal in a statewide address, also urged citizens to prioritise unity and security as political activities begin to gather momentum.

He expressed sympathy for civilians affected by insecurity, noting that their resilience remains the foundation of the state, while emphasising the importance of collective prayers in overcoming challenges.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The governor issued a stern warning to individuals and groups aiding insurgents, declaring that those providing information, shelter, or logistics to criminals would be tracked down and prosecuted.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for releasing funds to support the Multi-National Joint Task Force and other military operations, describing the intervention as critical to sustaining ongoing efforts against insurgency.

Zulum also appreciated Vice President Shettima for representing the President during a recent sympathy visit to the state.

He stressed that since assuming office in 2019, he has maintained fairness and inclusiveness in dealing with political stakeholders, reiterating his unwavering loyalty to Shettima.

"My dear people, as the political season intensifies, tensions may rise. But we must align our political interests with the stark realities of our security situation, including ongoing threats from insurgent groups and the need for community stability. Let us not allow politics to undermine the hard-earned peace we have built. I therefore call on all aspirants and their supporters to prioritise the greater interests of Borno State above their personal ambitions."

"Since assuming office in 2019, I have been fair, just, and inclusive in my dealings with the entire political class. My loyalty to His Excellency, the Vice President, need not be overemphasized.

"Furthermore, as a leader, I have embraced all and sundry. I have never betrayed the trust of members of the national and state assemblies, as well as political office holders of Borno extraction, at the state or national level.

"Therefore, I want to call on all political actors to be wary of elements seeking to exploit the current situation to create unnecessary political instability.

"As we look to the future and choose a new leader for our state, I urge all citizens to pray fervently for a worthy successor. Let me remind us that power belongs to Allah and He grants it to whom He wills."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He concluded by seeking forgiveness for any shortcomings in his administration and reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the state.