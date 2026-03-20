Nigeria: Tinubu, First Lady Return to Nigeria After UK State Visit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Nigeria following a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom.

A video of the President's arrival was shared on X by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare.

"Excitement as President Tinubu returns to Nigeria after a resoundingly successful state visit to the UK," Dare wrote.

The visit was undertaken at the invitation of King Charles III. President Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, had departed Abuja on Tuesday.

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King Charles III and Queen Camilla hosted the Nigerian leader and his wife at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, where they were accorded a ceremonial welcome, including a guard of honour.

During the visit, President Tinubu also met with United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Downing Street. Both countries agreed on a deal valued at £746 million to refurbish two major ports in Lagos.

Describing the visit as significant, President Tinubu said it marked a major step in strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

"We cannot forget the institutional development we have enjoyed over the years," he said ahead of bilateral talks at Downing Street.

He added that discussions during the visit covered trade, the economy, climate change, terrorism, and broader global challenges.

The visit is the first state visit by a Nigerian leader to the United Kingdom in 37 years.

Tinubu in Lagos for Eid-el-Fitr

Meanwhile, the President is in Lagos to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

President Tinubu and the First Lady arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 1:15 a.m.

They were received by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Hamzat; the President's Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; and other All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders.

As part of his Eid-el-Fitr activities, the President is expected to observe prayers at the Eid ground in Dodan Barracks on Friday morning.

In his Sallah message, Tinubu urged Nigerian Muslims to uphold the virtues of Ramadan beyond the fasting period.

"We have a lot to draw from the noble lessons of Ramadan, especially at a time like this. We must continue to abide by the virtues of piety, selflessness, perseverance, kindness and compassion beyond this period," he said.