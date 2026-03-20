Nigeria: Eid-El-Fitr - Fani-Kayode Felicitates Muslims, Urges Support for Tinubu

The Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has extended warm felicitations to Muslim faithful across Nigeria and in the diaspora on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued on Friday, the envoy congratulated Muslims for their spiritual discipline, devotion and sacrifices throughout the fasting period, noting that Ramadan represents a time of deep reflection, self-restraint and renewed commitment to the service of humanity.

He urged the faithful to sustain the virtues of patience, compassion, generosity and unity cultivated during Ramadan, stressing that such values are essential for national cohesion and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, irrespective of religious or ethnic differences.

Fani-Kayode also called on all Nigerians to continue to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which, according to him, is on the right path to transform the nation.

He expressed confidence that under the leadership of President Tinubu, Nigeria would overcome its challenges and emerge stronger, urging citizens to remain steadfast, hopeful and committed to the ideals of good governance and national development.

The ambassador further prayed for peace, stability and progress in Nigeria, wishing all Muslims a joyous Eid celebration filled with happiness, renewed faith and abundant blessings.