Nigeria: Nass Trying to Shield Certificate Forgers From Prosecution, Adc Raises Alarm

National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi has lamented the continued silence unions and civil society organizations over the purported move by the National Assembly to shield forgery of certificate in the election petitions in the country ahead of 2027.

Speaking in Ilorin on Thursday, Mallam Abdullahi said bodies like the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), labour unions and civil society organisations in the country have surprisingly gone quite over the move.

He explained that the affected stakeholders have failed to condemn the move but decided to leave such duty to the opposition.

According to him, "this action of the National Assembly is a direct insult to the educational development of the country".

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He added that it has "portrayed that Nigeria has become the nation of certificate forgers in its entirety".

Abdullahi queried such legislation by the National Assembly that would make the forgery of certificates not a basis to challenge election results in the country.

He stated that, "the struggle for Nigeria's Independence was a collective efforts through various stakeholders during the period. But it is worrisome that the ASUU, labour unions, students unions, civil societies groups, have left the current situation at the doorstep of the opposition party.

He noted that, "the APC led federal government has failed Nigerians which is the reason they are making laws that lack integrity for the people in the guise of continuing in office.

"Let me say that the government doesn't care if they pull down the country with the kind of laws that the national assembly is making for the people".

The ADC spokesman said the APC government is reducing the country to its low level of ethical standard.

"How come the national assembly will say that the certificate forgery would not be a basis to challenge election results in the country.

"What are we telling the children coming behind us. The question we are asking is that where are the ASUU, labour unions, civil societies groups, media and students unions among others?

"The national representatives of the people made laws on the certificate forgery that is ridiculous.

"How can you say if a person, for instance, wrongly claimed to have gone to University of Ibadan but went to Oluwole in Lagos to get a fake certificate to contest election and manage to win. You are now saying such a person cannot be challenged. What kind of mindset the APC government is leading the country to, he queried.

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He said the constitution is clear about the issue of certificate forgery "but the APC government is not bothered about this and insulating such culprit from persecution.

"The explanation about pre or post election litigation is even more laughable.

"So if armed robbers rob a house, as long as they are not caught at the scene of the stealing, they can get away with the loot and immune from being arrested or punished for the crime. That is what the national assembly is saying, they are trying to make Nigeria a nation of certificate forgers just because of ambition", he noted.

Abdullahi said APC has destroyed the fabric of our societies since the present administration came into power in the country.

He said the APC-led government should allow Nigerians to decide their leaders come 2027.

"The government should stop all forms of propaganda. The APC has plunged the people into abject poverty due to a lack of visionary leadership since assuming office," he submitted.