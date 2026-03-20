Nigeria: Borno Governor Warns of Possible Suicide Attacks in Maiduguri During Eid

Governor Babagana Zulum disclosed this in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, monitored in Damaturu, on Friday

Residents of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, have been urged to remain vigilant during Eid prayers following intelligence reports of a possible suicide attack.

Governor Babagana Zulum disclosed this in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, monitored in Damaturu, on Friday.

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"We have intelligence that there are two suicide bombers lurking around to carry out attacks, and we are calling on all our people to remain vigilant," Mr Zulum said.

The warning comes amid heightened security concerns in Maiduguri, particularly as Muslims mark the Eid al-Fitr.

Recent attacks heighten fears

Mr Zulum's alert follows Monday's coordinated explosions at multiple locations in Maiduguri, including the gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, a city roundabout, and a post office.

The attacks killed more than 20 people and injured over 100 others.

The governor said that although insurgents from Boko Haram are under sustained military pressure, they may attempt to carry out attacks in the city as a diversionary tactic.

He, however, expressed confidence that such attempts would fail.

Government response

Earlier on Friday, Mr Zulum visited victims of the attacks at medical facilities in Maiduguri after returning from Saudi Arabia, where he had travelled for the lesser Hajj.

During the visit, he commended the federal government for measures taken in response to the attacks, including the release of funds for military clearance operations around the Lake Chad region.

He also acknowledged directives for service chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri to strengthen ongoing counter-insurgency operations.

Call for vigilance

In a separate statement issued through his spokesperson, the governor condemned the attacks as "despicable" and "cowardly," noting that they targeted civilians during the holy month of Ramadan.

He urged residents to remain calm but alert, particularly in crowded places such as mosques and prayer grounds, and to report any suspicious movements to security agencies.

Mr Zulum also reassured residents that security forces are taking steps to prevent further attacks in Maiduguri and across Borno State.