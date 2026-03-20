Liberia: Senate Approves Port Autonomy Bill for the Second Time Amid Tension

Capitol Hill, March 20: The Liberian Senate on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, voted for the second time to pass the contentious Port Autonomy Bill, which lawmakers had previously withdrawn for further review.

Presenting the Joint Committee's report--chaired by the Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims, and Petitions Committee, Senate Secretary J. Nanborlor F. Singbeh, stated that the committee had completed its review and recommended passage.

The report endorsed repealing Title 30, Chapter Six of the Public Authority Law and establishing a modernized framework for autonomous sea and inland ports.

Following the report, Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence moved for passage, noting that the Senate had already voted on the matter and that only technical corrections had prompted its return. Though critics say the process violated Senate rules requiring a recorded vote on major legislation.

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The controversial bill was originally recalled on January 27, 2026. In a joint communication, the Legislature informed the Office of the President that two port-related bills had been resubmitted on January 2, 2026, following amendments requested to resolve conflicts with other laws.

The Legislature said the measures were part of a broader reform agenda to decentralize economic activities.

Stakeholders, including business groups and port experts, had raised concerns about the bills' potential impacts, prompting lawmakers to seek additional input to strengthen the transition and implementation plans. The Legislature requested two weeks to revise and finalize the bills.

President Joseph N. Boakai acknowledged the recall in a January 21 letter to the Senate, confirming the return of the legislation for adjustments. He expressed appreciation for the Legislature's efforts to ensure the reforms are "comprehensive, inclusive, and beneficial to the people of Liberia."