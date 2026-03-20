Liberia & Barbados Ink Visa Waiver, Political Consultation Agreement

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Monrovia, Liberia | March 20, 2026: The Government of Liberia and the Government of Barbados have signed historic agreements on visa waiver and political consultations.

The diplomatic agreement marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. The signing ceremony, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia, brought together representatives from both countries.

Speaking at the event, Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, highlighted the longstanding historical ties between Liberia and Barbados. She noted Barbados' contributions to Liberia's growth and development through Liberians of Bajan descent, particularly in media and communications, law, and other key sectors.

Minister Nyanti disclosed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will soon be signed to enable Liberian nurses to travel to Barbados for employment opportunities -- an initiative that will be mutually beneficial to both nations. She also underscored opportunities in tourism, agriculture, and fisheries, stressing that the visa waiver will facilitate easier travel and open doors for cultural and economic exchange.

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"The relationship between Liberia and Barbados is rooted in shared history and mutual respect. These agreements will further open doors for economic cooperation and cultural exchange between our two nations," Minister Nyanti stated.

She conveyed warm felicitations from His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., to his Bajan counterpart, reaffirming Liberia's commitment to fostering stronger diplomatic and economic ties. She also expressed Liberia's anticipation that Barbados will establish a museum in Crozerville, Montserrado County, as a symbol of the enduring historical connection between the two countries.

For her part, the High Commissioner of Barbados to Liberia, H.E. Juliette Bynoe Sutherland, expressed gratitude to the Government of Liberia for the successful conclusion of the agreements. She reaffirmed Barbados' commitment to ensuring the full implementation of both the visa waiver and political consultation frameworks, noting that the agreements represent a significant milestone in advancing cooperation and fostering closer ties between the two nations.

"These agreements reflect our shared vision for stronger collaboration and mutual development. Barbados remains committed to working closely with Liberia to ensure that the benefits of these agreements are realized for our people," she said.

The visa waiver agreement is expected to facilitate easier travel for citizens of both countries, while the political consultation framework will provide a structured platform for regular diplomatic engagement on issues of mutual interest. Together, these agreements reinforce the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Liberia and Barbados.