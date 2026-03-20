Liberia: High Alert At Liberia-Guinea Border

Sorlumba, Foya District, Lofa County, March 20: Speaking to reporters after visiting Sorlumba, a port of entry in Lofa County, on Thursday, March 19, 2026, Col. Coleman stated, "The situation at the Liberia-Guinea border remains a high alert situation."

The tensions trace back to March 2, 2026, when workers from BK Enterprise, a company contracted to carry out the Foya-Vahun road and street pavement project, were confronted by armed Guinean soldiers at the Sorlumba border crossing.

Residents reported that the soldiers threatened workers, seized equipment, and ordered the removal of the Liberian flag that had flown at the riverbank for decades.

A Liberian, Edward T. Lebbie, was wounded by gunfire during a subsequent confrontation near the Makona River. The escalating tensions forced the closure of several schools in Foya District as residents fled deeper into Liberian territory.

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Col. Coleman indicated that although the situation remains tense, there is a significant level of calm that can ensure the safety of residents in the area.

According to him, joint security forces have carried out major ground deployments to protect citizens living along the border.

The Police IG explained that the security presence includes both visible and strategic deployments, assuring the public that the area is well secured as diplomatic engagements continue.

He encouraged residents to remain on the Liberian side of the border and temporarily avoid crossing into Guinea until the situation is fully resolved.

Col. Coleman noted that security forces have been instructed to maintain their positions while all major decisions and communications are being handled at higher levels of government.

He emphasized that there is currently no direct operational communication between the two sides, except through controlled engagements when necessary.

He further revealed that the joint security, including the Liberia National Police and the Armed Forces of Liberia, will remain in the area in large numbers until the situation is resolved diplomatically.

Addressing citizens' concerns about the presence of Guinean forces near Liberian territory, Coleman acknowledged that such movements have been observed but stressed that the matter is being handled through diplomatic channels.

He maintained that the government's priority is to ensure the safety of its citizens while protecting the country's territorial integrity.

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Despite the ongoing situation, residents have been encouraged to continue their normal daily activities within Liberia, except for cross-border movements.

The deployment comes as Liberia continues diplomatic engagement with Guinea to resolve the land dispute, with authorities indicating that tensions have begun to ease due to the government's approach.

On March 17, an emergency summit was held in Conakry, where Guinea's President Mamadi Doumbouya hosted Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio for closed-door talks.

The three nations agreed to resolve border incidents through dialogue and diplomatic mechanisms and announced the creation of joint technical commissions to address border delimitation and management. Côte d'Ivoire participated as a witness country.

President Boakai, who has urged calm throughout the crisis, said Liberia's pursuit of diplomacy should not be viewed as weakness, pointing to the country's past experience with conflict and its commitment to peaceful resolution under international law.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has also weighed in, issuing a stern warning urging maximum restraint and announcing the deployment of a high-level technical assessment mission to the Mano River Basin, cautioning that growing misunderstandings among member states could threaten regional peace if not handled with care.

Col. Coleman reaffirmed the government's commitment to resolving the issue peacefully and urged citizens to remain calm and trust the process as efforts continue to bring the situation under control.