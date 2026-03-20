Liberia: Rep. Kollie Outlines Development Projects, Denies MNG Gold Allegations

19 March 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Edwin N. Khakie

Bong County Electoral District #5 Representative, Eugene J.M. Kollie, has disclosed that several development projects have been undertaken across his district aimed at improving the living conditions of residents.

According to Rep. Kollie, the initiatives include the rehabilitation of farm-to-market roads, the construction of school buildings, and the erection of town halls in several communities. He noted that while a number of the projects have already been completed, others remain ongoing.

The lawmaker made the statement amid public concerns about development activities and his recent advocacy regarding MNG Gold Liberia's operations in the Kokoyah District.

Rep. Kollie strongly dismissed allegations that he has been compromised in connection with his position on the mining company, describing the claims as unfounded and misleading.

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He explained that he formally communicated with the House of Representatives regarding the operations of MNG Gold Liberia, and the matter was subsequently forwarded to the appropriate committee for review.

According to him, the House later established a committee to investigate the mining company's activities, but the committee has not yet presented its findings.

Rep. Kollie further disclosed that the Bong County Legislative Caucus has also written all mining companies operating in the county, stressing that concessionaires must address several concerns, particularly those relating to benefits for local communities affected by their operations.

The district #5 lawmaker maintained that he has not been compromised and will never allow his integrity to be questioned, adding that his actions remain guided by the interest of the people he represents.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

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