Liberia: President Boakai Vetoes Tvet Commission Bill

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has vetoed the proposed Liberia Vocational and Technical Education and Training (TVET) Commission Bill, citing significant legal, administrative, and governance concerns.

In a communication to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the President acknowledged receipt of the enrolled bill but noted "substantive issues" in the draft establishing the Liberia TVET Commission (LITCOM). While recognizing the bill's intent to strengthen skills development and workforce readiness, he warned that its current structure could lead to institutional overlap and inefficiency.

A central concern, he said, is the bill's combination of regulatory and service-delivery functions within LITCOM. The draft law grants the commission broad authority to regulate, license, accredit, and monitor TVET institutions, while also absorbing technical-training responsibilities from the Ministries of Education, Youth and Sports, and the Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau. President Boakai cautioned that allowing LITCOM to both supervise and deliver services poses a conflict of interest and undermines regulatory neutrality.

He emphasized that separating oversight from implementation is essential to maintaining credible governance and aligning international public-sector standards.

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The President also raised concerns about the bill's transition framework, particularly Section 43, which authorizes the transfer of assets, liabilities, and staff to the new commission. He noted that past restructuring efforts in Liberia have shown that dissolving institutions without a clear transition plan can lead to labor disputes, operational disruptions, and legal challenges.

Additional objections centered on inconsistencies within the commission's governance structure. President Boakai pointed to conflicting provisions regarding the tenure of non-statutory board members and the Commissioner-General, noting that the bill sets both limited and unlimited terms in different sections, creating uncertainty about leadership and accountability.

Despite the veto, the President reaffirmed his support for the bill's broader objectives, describing TVET reform as vital to national development and youth empowerment. He encouraged lawmakers to revise the legislation to ensure stronger coordination, transparency, and institutional clarity.

"Accordingly, by virtue of this constitutional authority, I hereby veto the 'Liberia Vocational and Technical Education and Training (TVET) Commission' Bill and return it to the Legislature for reconsideration in the interest of the country and its people," he wrote.